Texas Cowboy Hall of Famer Aaron Watson Releases New Single “Silverado Saturday Night”

Self-made country music sensation Aaron Watson returns to his honky tonk roots and definitive sound with the release of his new single, “Silverado Saturday Night.” The upbeat track, perfect for tailgating season, is available to download and stream across all platforms today, Friday September 25th.

“These are heavy times so I wanted to put out a light-hearted, fun song that would make people smile and want to dance,” said Watson of the new single.

Watson co-wrote “Silverado Saturday Night” with premiere country music hit-makers Monty Criswell and Phil O’Donnell. Both Criswell and O’Donnell have written hits for country music superstars George Strait, Craig Morgan and more.

Coming on the heels of “Whisper My Name,” which garnered over 300,000 streams in the first week and pays tribute to when Watson got his start, “Silverado Saturday Night,” is the second release off Watson’s highly anticipated forthcoming studio album, slated for an early 2021 release.

Both new singles follow the release of his latest album, Red Bandana, which opened at No. 2 on Billboard’s Country Sales chart . The 20 song album written solely by Watson is commemorative of his 20 years in the industry as an artist.

Earlier this year, Watson joined George Strait, Robert Earl Keen and Willie Nelson as the newest member of The Texas Cowboy Hall Of Fame.

Watson will be performing “Silverado Saturday Night,” along with other songs from his forthcoming album live in concert. Click HERE a full list of upcoming tour dates.

