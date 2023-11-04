Texas Artists Eli Young Band and George Birge Lend Voices on Tender-Hearted New Tribute of Country Classic “Amy’s Back In Austin”

Hailing from Denton and Austin, Texas respectively, Eli Young Band and George Birge have teamed up to record a tender-hearted new cover of the 1994 hit song “Amy’s Back in Austin.” The melodious new single is the third release from the upcoming tribute album God Blessed Texas, which pays homage to American country music band Little Texas. The new music is available for streaming and download HERE.

Superbly crafted, “Amy’s Back in Austin” tells the story of a naive young couple seeking a better life by leaving their hometown together. Unfortunately, they learn the grass isn’t always greener on the other side and end up parting ways; he heads West and suspects she’s returned home. His love for her remains and occupies his thoughts, leaving listeners with a strikingly heartfelt ballad.

“Growing up, I was always a fan of Little Texas,” reveals Mike Eli – Eli Young Band. “Their songs were a huge part of country music in Texas. I was excited to be asked to sing on the record and it’s a huge honor to be part of this project.” “Little Texas was a staple in my childhood, and ‘Amy’s Back in Austin’ was an era-defining song for me,” shares George Birge. “With Eli Young Band being one of my biggest musical influences, getting to share this track with them feels like a full circle moment for me in Country music. To be asked to be a part of this tribute album is such a huge honor.”

“We left Texas on a windy night

In a beat-up Chevy van

We loaded it up with our innocent dreams

And all the love we had

We didn’t know then how hard it was

Livin’ on our own

I’d find her cryin’ late at night

Talkin’ to the folks back home

I wonder what went wrong

And where is she now I’d love to know

I bet Amy’s back in Austin

Workin’ at the LaZona Rosa Cafe

I remember the night we lost it

And the day she went away

Was it the angry words or did she miss her momma

I don’t know but it don’t feel right

I bet Amy’s back in Austin

And I’m missin’ her tonight…”

“Amy’s Back in Austin” was co-written by Brady Seals and Stephen Allen Davis. Brandyn Steen served as Executive Producer on the new cover and Duane Propes as Music Producer. It was recorded at ER Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with mixing done by Bart Busch and engineering by David Spielberg. A-list session musicians included Duane Propes (bass guitar), Mark Matejka (lead and acoustic guitar) and Corey Wright (drums).

About Eli Young Band

Since the band’s formation as college classmates 20 years ago, the Associated Press has celebrated EYB as “a smart, relevant antidote” to overdone clichés in Country music. The band has amassed 14 Billboard charting singles, including four No. 1 hits via 3x Platinum “Crazy Girl” and 2x Platinum “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” plus Platinum “Love Ain’t” and “Drunk Last Night,” while also earning an ACM Award for Song of the Year as well as multiple GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACA and Teen Choice Award nominations.

The musical band of brothers – Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson – play their own instruments, write their own songs and cling fast to their Texas roots. While selling out venues from coast-to-coast as strong headliners, EYB has also shared the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Chris Young, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band.

For more information on new music and upcoming tour dates, visit their website and follow on social media @EliYoungBand

About George Birge

RECORDS Nashville songwriter-artist George Birge was “Always Meant for the Solo Spotlight,” hails PEOPLE, as he supercharges the charts nearing Top 10 with “Mind On You,” off his debut album, George Birge: Mind On You. Also serving “Whiskey Go ‘Round (feat. RaeLynn),” Birge is mixing up a potent cocktail of Texas swagger and Music Row heat after the Austin native relocated to Nashville in 2014. Boasting over 45 MILLION streams across his catalog, American Songwriter further praises, “George Birge has a talent for taking a simple concept and turning it into an in-depth song.” Named one of Nashville Lifestyles’ “Artists You Need To Know,” he’s built a strong touring profile supporting Brantley Gilbert, Jake Owen, Gary Allan, Scotty McCreery, and more.