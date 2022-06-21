Terry Boalt Release Single “Better To Have Loved Her Once”

T. Boalt’s music career started with the Southern Drawl Band (1980-1985), a southern rock music group. The band came to prominence in the New York State Hudson Valley area in 1980, opening for bands such as: Molly Hatchet (on their “No Guts, No Glory” world tour); The Outlaws (between their Los Hombres Malo and Soldiers of Fortune albums); and others.

Following his time with the Southern Drawl Band, which mostly performed covers of popular southern rock music, Boalt took his music in a new direction with the band Made In America (1985-1992), shifting his focus toward original compositions. In 1985, Made In America released a 45 RPM record titled “I Like Em Chunky,” which was recorded on Brick and Block, the band’s indy record label. The record sold well and received a significant amount of airplay in the Hudson Valley region. Continuing to focus on original compositions after his time with Made In America, T. Boalt went back to songwriting and recording with various lineups, which lead to opening for such acts as The Fixx and Steppenwolf while pursuing major record label deals.

In 1989, T. Boalt was introduced to Harold Orenstein Esq. Entertainment Attorney, who would represent him until his passing in 1998.

During this time, Boalt took part in several collaborations. One such collaboration was with Nelson Checkoway in songwriting and an original band The Shambles with Nick Parker at Kitchen Sync Studios. Boalt also recorded in his own demo studio, located at Harold Orenstein’s upstate home, with the emphasis on song publishing with such legendary publishers as Lou Levy of Leeds Music, Al Gallico, and other publishing companies.

In 2007 to 2009, Boalt was a member of a revamped Southern Drawl Band.

From 2009 to today, T. Boalt continues to compose new material and records with a long association with Jessica Klee at JLK Productions.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Terry Boalt

Song Title: Better To Have Loved Her Once

Publishing: Webby Music

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Those Years

Record Label: Terry Boalt