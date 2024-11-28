Terra Renae Unleashes Stirring New Single “All I Have”

Emerging pop artist Terra Renae has announced her latest single titled “All I Have.” With her magnetic and compelling voice, Renae captures the essence of being steadfast and honest with yourself in this song. “All I Have” is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms.

Opening with hypnotic electronic drum beats, the track features Terra Renae’s riveting vocals that perfectly match the song’s bold lyrics. “‘All I Have’ is a powerful anthem of empowerment and resilience, capturing the emotional struggles of staying true to yourself in a world that constantly demands conformity,” she explains. “It resonates with anyone navigating the challenges of self-identity amidst external pressures, highlighting the journey of self-discovery and the strength found in embracing one’s true self.” Renae co-wrote the single with a team of talented songwriters, including Praveen V Arla, Rahul Borkar, Mikal Blue, and Trevan McClure. The track was also produced by both Blue (Colbie Caillat, One Republic, Jason Mraz) and Arla, engineered by Alex Lebowitz, and mixed by Narek Ambar (Jason Derulo, Future, Rick Ross). Serving as the executive producer on this track, GRAMMY-winner Macy Gray has also worked with Renae on several of her previous singles, including “Over and Over Again,” “Party In The Sunshine,” and “Stick Around.”

Hailing from Kentucky, Terra Renae initially pursued modeling and completed a doctoral degree before meeting GRAMMY award winner Macy Gray by chance in Los Angeles, which kicked off her musical career. Recognizing her undeniable talent, Macy Gray stepped in as Renae’s executive producer, facilitating collaborations with top-tier songwriters and producers, deeming her a protégé. Renae’s previously released singles have captured the attention of outlets like Voxwave Magazine, Naluda Magazine, Female Magazine, and Live Nation’s Ones To Watch.

Join Terra Renae on her journey of self-discovery by listening to her new single, “All I Have.” Stay connected with her on Instagram @terra.renae and TikTok @terrarenae, and visit her website, TerraRenae.com, for more information.