Terra Renae Chooses Love On New Single “Stick Around”

Rising pop sensation Terra Renae is back with her latest single, “Stick Around,” a moving song that is all about chasing your dreams and finding love. She sings about following your heart versus following your ambition and the daunting task of maintaining a relationship while pursuing a career. “Stick Around” is now available to stream on all digital platforms.

Terra Renae blends raw emotion and rich vocals, while her lyrics capture the intense vulnerability of the new single. She sings, “Love’s no good alone, I’ll stick around. Cause baby, look what I found.” The chorus reveals that she does in fact choose love and follows her heart, despite the risk. “‘Stick Around’ is a heartfelt anthem that captures the clash between chasing personal dreams and making sacrifices for the one you love,” Renae explains. She continues that the song is “offering a powerful reflection on the demands of love and the goals that often remain just out of reach. It’s an emotional journey of emotion versus aspirations.” Terra Renae co-wrote “Stick Around” with a group of writers including Grammy award winning icon Macy Gray, Praveen V Arla, Joshua Conerly, and Darius Coleman. “Stick Around” was also produced by JJMG, Praveen V Arla, and Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, OneRepublic). Studio engineer Alex Lebowitz collaborated with renowned mixing engineer Narek Ambar (Jason Derulo, Future, Rick Ross) to create this powerful track.

Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Terra Renae made her way into the music industry after finishing her doctoral degree and modeling career. She met Macy Gray by chance in Los Angeles, and Gray quickly became her executive producer and mentor. “Stick Around” follows up her previous releases, “Over and Over Again” and “Party In The Sunshine,” which captured the attention of many and received praise from outlets like Voxwave Magazine, Naluda Magazine, Female Magazine, and Live Nation’s Ones To Watch. Terra Renae was introduced as a special guest on select dates of Macy Gray’s 2023 tour with 2024 dates in the works.

Terra Renae’s unique sound and poignant storytelling are set to make waves. Stream “Stick Around” now and stay connected with Terra Renae on her Instagram @Terra.Renae or her TikTok @terrarenae or visit TerraRenae.com.