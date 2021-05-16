Teresa Guidry Finds Herself Caught Between Two Loves With New Single “Paris”

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Teresa Guidry is set to release her first single of 2021, “Paris,” on May 7. Written about being at a crossroads in a relationship, or just in life in general, the single touches on a moment of uncertainty, not knowing if you want to stay in a familiar place that makes you feel safe, or if you’re willing to let go of what’s known and “sow your wild oats.”

As a country-pop artist, Teresa has spent the better part of her 20s earning her keep in Nashville, working jobs and gigs that didn’t necessarily serve her as an artist. Ready to change that for good, Teresa has found her niche in pop-country with ‘Paris,’ a sultry, dreamy combination of the two genres, that fully captures who Teresa is as an artist and the heart and soul she has always poured into her music.

Teresa worked with Whitney Wolanin and TopNotch Entertainment Corp to pull together a music video for ‘Paris’ that perfectly mirrored her vision for the song. Fresh and romantic, the music video finds Teresa happy in both of the worlds between which she is torn.The dreamy setting and cinematography allow Teresa’s voice and storytelling to shine through in every moment, and encourage the viewer to reflect inwards on moments where they have found themselves in the same position.

Teresa considers herself lucky to have worked with Lydia Vaughan (cowriter), Sam Hart (producer), and Whitney Wolanin (music video) during this defining moment in her career, and is ready for the world to hear and welcome Teresa Guidry at what is undoubtedly her best and most authentic.