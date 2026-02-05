TEO.x3 Takes Spotify by Storm: Lead Single ‘sprite’ with Pop, Fashion & Queer Icon Tamta Sparks Hyperpop Breakout as His Debut EP Tops 100K Streams in Days

Rising hyperpop artist TEO.x3 is crashing into the international spotlight with ‘sprite’, the electrifying lead single from his independently released debut EP, ‘iDidntMeanToGhostYouButMyWifiCrashedAgain’. The track features a powerhouse collaboration with pop innovator, fashion icon, and queer trailblazer Tamta, marking one of the EP’s most striking standout moments. In under a week, the EP gained over 100k streams on Spotify, and the lead single pushed TEO.x3 past 62k monthly listeners. Written by TEO.x3 and Christian Cherry, with additional production by London underground tastemaker JEONNE, ‘sprite’ has rapidly become a global hyperpop flashpoint. A glitter-soaked anthem about hiding emotional chaos behind shiny distractions, the track turns heartbreak into high-voltage spectacle. Tamta’s razor-cut alt-pop presence amplifies the song’s shimmering self-sabotage, driving its addictive, chaotic charm. Spotify editors quickly featured the release on major playlists, including New Music Friday UK, Hyperpop, All New Pop, Obsessed, New Music Italia, and Fresh Finds Pop, placing TEO.x3 alongside artists like Rosalía, Lady Gaga, MARINA, PinkPantheress, Robyn, Slayyyter, and Troye Sivan.

Splitting his time between London and Athens, TEO.x3 is becoming one of the most forward-thinking voices in the new pop vanguard. His debut EP—five tracks of hyperpop delirium shaped around the chaos of losing Wi-Fi mid–love-advice session—captures the noise, nostalgia, and emotional glitching of a generation raised online. “In sprite, I wanted to blend vintage synth warmth with the chaotic sparkle of glitch and ASMR textures, all wrapped around a punchy pop melody,” TEO.x3 shares. “The whole EP comes from nostalgia, noise, and the strange ideas that show up when I’m alone with my gear for too long. I wanted people to hear what’s in my DNA.”

TEO.x3’s fast-rising profile comes after a string of collaborations across music and fashion. His credits include TAMTA, Marina Satti, RuPaul’s drag icon Charity Kase, Eurovision Ireland 2024 contestant Bobbi Arlo, and music for Prada, Dsquared2, and Camper. As a performer, he has taken his boundary-pushing sound to EGG LDN, Electrowerkz, Dalston Superstore, as well as venues & festivals across Europe and the US, building a reputation for energising and unpredictable live sets.

Tamta, known for her fearless aesthetic and alt-pop experimentation, has amassed over 250 million streams and views, establishing herself as one of Europe’s most influential pop figures. This year, she reintroduced herself to the global stage with ‘THE VILLAIN HEROINE’, her critically acclaimed album produced by TEO.x3, earning recognition from BBC Radio London, Wonderland, Mixmag, and Daily Express. She also appeared in two editorial shoots for SICKY and NASTY Magazine. Her impact extends beyond music into fashion, collaborating with brands such as Mugler and Adidas, and delivering major live performances, from Eurovision and her role as an X Factor judge in both Greece and Georgia, to Pride shows across Europe attended by more than 80,000 people. This year also included a headline show at Colours Hoxton in London, a sold-out residency at the queer techno club SMUT Athens, and standout performances at MadWalk, collectively marking an exciting new chapter in her evolving career.

Citing influences from 100 Gecs, Frost Children, A.G. Cook, Dorian Electra, SOPHIE, Kesha, and BABYMETAL, TEO.x3 is bridging the gap between hyperactive experimentation and glossy pop precision. His sound—emotional, chaotic, glitch-driven, and fearlessly original—is defining a new wave of European pop.

Following the explosive reaction to his debut EP, TEO.x3 is already preparing the next phase: a remixed edition of the EP featuring new vocalists and bonus tracks, set for release in early 2026. With more music already in the pipeline, this debut chapter is only the beginning. Stay tuned and follow TEO.x3 on all social media and digital platforms for updates.