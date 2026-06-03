Tennessee’s Artists to Watch, Bay Simpson Builds on His Breakout Run on NBC’s The Voice

You missed it. That’s the feeling at the center of “Too Good To Be True,” and Bay Simpson doesn’t soften it—he leans all the way in with the release of the official music video, turning a fast-moving track into something sharper, heavier, and harder to shake. Already gaining traction, Simpson has been spotlighted by The Tennessean as one of Nashville’s artists to watch and added to Apple Music’s New in Rock playlist, building off his run on NBC’s The Voice, where he earned a chair turn from Adam Levine and advanced to the Battle Rounds.

WATCH HERE

“Too Good To Be True” doesn’t ask for attention. It lingers. The track lives in that uneasy realization: you had something real, and you didn’t recognize it until it was already gone. It’s not nostalgia—it’s closer to regret. The song is about realizing too late what something meant. Looking back on a moment that felt ordinary at the time, but wasn’t.

The video cuts straight to that feeling. That split-second where something feels perfect. and you already know it won’t last. Written by Simpson alongside Brian Maher (Justin Moore’s chart-toppers “Small Town USA” and “Til My Last Day,” with additional cuts by Taylor Swift, Jackie Lee, and Gwen Sebastian); and James LeBlanc (whose songwriting credits include Martina McBride, Bryan White, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, and Thompson Square), the track leans into stripped-back rock with enough grit to keep it from feeling safe. Raised in Muscle Shoals—where rock and soul aren’t references, they’re instinct, Simpson grew up in it.

During his time on The Voice, Simpson also caught the attention of Kelly Clarkson, who called his musical style “sexy and intimate and rock-n-roll… it’s so good,” while pointing out exactly what sets him apart: “you don’t try to be cool.” At the same time, Fandom Daily placed him alongside releases from Ella Langley, Lady Gaga, Marshmello, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Brown, putting him firmly in the mix as one to watch.

“We loved the overcast look on the water, which visually captures the dichotomy of the song’s meaning. I grew up along the Tennessee River, so being near water was a huge part of my upbringing. I wanted the video to hold onto that authenticity. Phil Silverberg, the director, did a great job capturing me in the moment along with Percy Priest. My style is very understated and simplistic—saying a lot by saying a little, and I feel like we really captured that honest, authentic vibe in the shoot.”

With “Too Good To Be True,” Simpson isn’t trying to fit into a moment. He’s pushing against one. It doesn’t shout. It doesn’t chase. It just stays with you.

For more information on Bay Simpson and to follow him, please visit

Website, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Spotify.

For media inquiries for Bay Simpson:

Danielle Reiss

Dead Horse Branding

pr@deadhb.com

Phone: (949) 421-9787

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About Bay Simpson

Authentic songwriting grounded in the roots of Alabama

Born and raised in the legendary music town of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Bay Simpson grew up with music in his blood. Raised around the studio and the stage, Bay learned early what it meant to pour heart, grit, and truth into a song. By his mid-20s, he had already lived a lifetime of music, earning the kind of experience most artists don’t see until much later in their careers.

Bay also gained national recognition as a contestant on The Voice, where he earned a spot on Team Adam Levine. His time on the show introduced his powerful vocals and authentic storytelling to a national audience, further solidifying his reputation as a compelling live performer.

At just 20 years old, Bay got his first major break as a songwriter when Kid Rock recorded and released his song “Never Enough.” That early success fueled years of touring, writing, and fronting his country-rock band, Outlaw Apostles, where he shared stages with legends including Dwight Yoakam and Jamey Johnson. Those years on the road shaped his sound, raw, soulful, southern, and unmistakably his own.

Now stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist, Bay Simpson is ready to carve his own path. With each song and every show, he brings authenticity, a powerful voice, and the spirit of Muscle Shoals to the forefront. This is a new chapter, one built on passion, resilience, and a lifelong love of music. Bay Simpson is just getting started.





