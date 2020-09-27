Teens Start Southern California Chapter of Non-Profit During Quarantine

Emma Kay, a sophomore at the Orange County School of the Arts, has been singing since she could walk. She plays guitar, piano, ukulele, violin, and clarinet. She was lucky enough to have access to private lessons for some of these instruments, but she recognized that this was not a reality for the majority of children her age. In July of 2020, Emma met Jane Park, a Junior at Homestead High School, at a University of California Los Angeles songwriting intensive. Jane is the executive director of the Northern California Chapter of Notelove. After learning more about Notelove, an organization that provides free music education, Emma decided to work with Jane to expand their services to Southern California. Emma quickly realized that managing an entire team is difficult work, so she enlisted Rebecca Ritchie, a sophomore at Aliso Niguel High School and Emma’s best friend, to be her associate director. Rebecca has been singing, acting, and dancing for ten years.

What is Notelove: Notelove is a 501(C)3 certified non-profit that was founded in 2018 but up until July of 2020, it was only operational in Northern California. This changed when Emma and Rebecca founded the Southern California chapter, Notelove SoCal. Since 2018, Notelove has helped over 90 students gain access to free music lessons in their area.

COVID-19 Response: Although obstacles arose, Emma and Rebecca did not back down. When faced with the challenge of providing lessons via Zoom, Emma and Rebecca designed a training curriculum for teenage instructors with a section dedicated to teaching over Zoom. Providing music lessons to children (some with short attention spans) over Zoom is difficult, but it is essential in stressful and uncertain times like these. Emma and Rebecca just secured their fifth student and are planning their first community awareness event.

