Teenage Pop/AC Recording Artist VALENTINA Releases New Inspirational Single “Lifted Me”

Budding pop/AC recording artist, Valentina (ChericoFamMusic), celebrates the launch of her recording career, as official, with the release of her new single, “Lifted Me”. Written by her father and sister (Mickey Cherico/Nicole Cherico Becker), the tune is now available via all digital retail and streaming platforms. Leading into the holiday season, and in anticipation of the New Year, the inspirational and uplifting song lends itself to grateful reminiscence and faith in a bright and hopeful future.

The new single follows suit to reveal the eighteen-year-old as an accomplished stylist, songwriter and performer who is devoted to delivering music with heart and purpose, as introduced by her debut, “There’s No Stopping Me Now” (August 2021), an up-beat anthem empowering women and celebrating those who have overcome hardships. Characterized by her passion to lift listeners through simplistic, yet illustrative and thought-provoking lyrics and storylines, Valentina is passionate to make music with purpose. The current release, “Lifted Me,” is no exception; Valentina sings praises of love and light to celebrate the season…and the reason.

“This is my song of inspiration and prayer for anyone who needs their spirits lifted,” Valentina said. “I think the simplistic message is timeless and the Christmas season seems like the most fitting time to share it.”

Co-produced by Mickey Cherico, Joe Munroe and Robert Jason, the track opens with synths that carry a groovy bass melody, complemented by string and horn highlights, and builds with gospel-esque vocals. Akin to Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston hits, Valentina seamlessly blends her pop influences with R&B and gospel; her silky voice and impressive range heighten the emotion of the breathtaking modern day, contemporary hymn.

GAVE MY HEART A BRAND NEW START

FILL ME UP WHEN I WAS DOWN

GAVE MY HEART A SONG TO SING

YOUR LOVE HAS LIFTED ME

Valentina is currently in the studio recording tracks for her 2022 waterfall series of single releases anticipated to launch in February.

ABOUT VALENTINA

Pittsburgh, PA native Valentina Natalena Cherico (Valentina) grew up in a musical family; her father and older sister assembled a group called “Casanova” and Valentina spent her youth watching and listening to her family members perform.

With a natural flair for acting, Valentina pursued a career in musical theater early on. She attended Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School to hone her talents in acting, vocal performance and dance. She appeared in musicals at The Strand Theater, The Comtra Theater and as a member of the Pittsburgh CLO; and quickly became successful in various roles working beside Broadway actors.

Inspired by the “power of music” and song, Valentina’s interest in music expanded beyond musical theater. Driven by her passion, she redirected her concentration to write and perform. She studied piano and joined the family band, renamed as “Casanova and The Divas;” the band plays at festivals, nightclubs and country clubs, and local corporate and community events.

As part of her solo endeavor, Valentina is also a model and actress. Her musical journey has led her to work with renowned music producers in Pittsburgh, Nashville and New York. She recorded her first original tune, “There’s No Stopping Me,” alongside Grammy nominated and multi-award winning music producer, Roy Hamilton, III. The empowering tune made its debut in August 2021.

Inspired by her musical idols (Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Michael Jackson and Selena Quintanilla), Valentina infuses shades of Pop, R&B, Gospel and soul into her vocal performances and musical productions. With the objective to create music that “moves, heals and lifts” people, the young entertainer’s ability to connect with her audience through her music is a God given gift.

