Teenage Grunge Poet AP Tobler Releases New Single “Eye For An Eye”
AP Tobler, 15 year-old singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and grunge poet has released her new single “Eye for an Eye”, from her upcoming debut EP Alternate Vision. The young artist continues to demonstrate wisdom beyond her years and taste from before her time with raw lyrics rooted in grunge and alternative rock.
In “Eye For An Eye,” AP narrates the experience of realizing that she’s in a toxic friendship, and uses the song as a way of releasing the negative emotions after ending things with her best friend. With big grungy guitars, heavy drums, and an intense vocal performance, AP is able to channel the pain and anger behind the song to the listener as she twists the knife with raw lyrics like “playing the helpless victim is your favorite game.” The honesty is substantial and the pain and fury is palpable, delivering the song from the qualms of young adulthood to the truth that this is real pain that anybody can connect with.
“Eye For An Eye” is now available on all streaming platforms.
In her work, AP focuses her energy on writing about things that scare her. Diving into topics like mental health and feelings of isolation and dystopia, AP finds that writing music is powerful medicine when it comes to addressing her own struggles. Because she uses music as a coping mechanism and a source of healing, AP’s music is especially unique in its direct correlation to her personal life; “I speak nothing but my truth,” she says, “I’m transparent about my experiences, and talk about things happening in the real world. Everything about the AP Tobler project is actually me. This is how I dress, these are things from my real life experience, and this is my authentic self.”
In addition to her obvious talent of writing, AP Tobler is unusually hands-on in her involvement with making her music come to life. Since picking up drums at age 8, AP has become a multi-instrumentalist and as a result, every instrument you hear in her songs are ones that she arranged and recorded herself. Consequently, it makes sense that her single “Eye For An Eye” feels like such a cohesive track where each part has been carefully glued together to create the powerful track that it is.
Annapurna “AP” Tobler is a multi-instrumentalist musician, singer, and songwriter based in San Jose, CA. Often described as a “grunge poet,” AP writes music with heavy riffs and complex themes, holding mental health topics as vital influences in her songwriting. AP aims to share her experiences with anxiety and depression by crafting songs rooted in grunge and alternative rock, with hopes that these thematic elements will speak to listeners who are going through similar experiences.
AP’s musical journey began with the discovery of drums at the age of 8. She explored the sounds and composition of grunge, hard rock, metal, and jazz through her studies, adding guitar and bass to her instrument studies in the years that followed. AP has been gigging regularly since a young age, performing at high profile music events such as PASIC, Sweetwater Gearfest, and touring with the School of Rock AllStars. She drums professionally for local bands, and performs with the dynamic Street Drum Corps.
AP began writing and recording original music in 2018, and has released 5 singles to date. She draws heavy influence from the 90’s grunge, alternative, and punk scenes in her work, citing Nirvana, Green Day, and Weezer as significant influences. Her versatility as a multi-instrumentalist has allowed her to compose and perform all tracks for her songs. AP’s most recent project is a 5 song EP to be released in Summer 2021, just after her 16th birthday. The EP is a collection of AP’s strongest feelings and emotions during the writing process, with each track showcasing her vulnerabilities and encapsulating pieces of her soul.