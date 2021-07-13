Teenage Grunge Poet AP Tobler Releases New Single “Eye For An Eye”

“Eye For An Eye” is now available on all streaming platforms.

In her work, AP focuses her energy on writing about things that scare her. Diving into topics like mental health and feelings of isolation and dystopia, AP finds that writing music is powerful medicine when it comes to addressing her own struggles. Because she uses music as a coping mechanism and a source of healing, AP’s music is especially unique in its direct correlation to her personal life; “I speak nothing but my truth,” she says, “I’m transparent about my experiences, and talk about things happening in the real world. Everything about the AP Tobler project is actually me. This is how I dress, these are things from my real life experience, and this is my authentic self.”

In addition to her obvious talent of writing, AP Tobler is unusually hands-on in her involvement with making her music come to life. Since picking up drums at age 8, AP has become a multi-instrumentalist and as a result, every instrument you hear in her songs are ones that she arranged and recorded herself. Consequently, it makes sense that her single “Eye For An Eye” feels like such a cohesive track where each part has been carefully glued together to create the powerful track that it is.