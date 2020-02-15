Teen Songstress Ventresca Releases New Single and Video “Me Vs. You”

Eighteen-year-old singer Ventresca has unveiled her new single, “Me Vs. You,” a reggaeton-influenced dance-pop song with lyrics about fighting one’s inner fears and conquering them. The single is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide.

On the surface, “Me Vs. You” appears to be the last stand of a couple at odds, with lines like, “You think you can get away with all the bad decisions that you make” and “Come out swinging, or give up all your love.” However, it quickly becomes clear that the fight — playfully described with several boxing references– is actually between Ventresca and herself. As such, the lyric “Give up and call a truce, cause you’re only gonna lose” sums up the message of the song perfectly: sometimes, we can be the person who harms ourselves the most — and we have to cut off that side of ourselves the same way we would an unloving partner. This sense of conflict and feisty defiance is reflected in the instrumental, revolving around sharp, minor-key synths. Rhythmically, the track is propelled by an understated reggaeton beat that highlights Ventresca’s captivating singing.

Before she met her mentor, former Arista recording artist and member of the Recording Academy and Songwriters Hall of Fame, Cindy Valentine, Ventresca was still figuring out how to make the transition from dancing to singing professionally. Born in Nobleton, Toronto, Ontario, the ambitious teen got her start in show business as part of the Canadian Dance Unit, winning multiple awards as an accomplished young dancer. Inspired by watching Disney shows where she discovered Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez, she decided to switch her focus to singing and songwriting. Shortly thereafter, she enrolled in vocal lessons at the Royal Conservatory of Toronto. With a mini-tour across Toronto and performances at the Soiree/Living Legend Awards and Indie Collaboration Awards during Grammy week already under her belt, the young talent is currently back in the studio working on new music.

On “Me Vs. You,” Ventresca shows growth in both her personal and musical life, continuing to take her audience along for the ride. The single is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide. Follow Ventresca at VentrescaOfficial.com.