“Teen Singer/Songwriter Piper Madison New Single ‘Shots Fired’ Raises Awareness and Funds for Mass Shooting Victims.”

Date 12/10/18: Piper Madison 16-year-old singer/ songwriter and actress best known for her work on Nickelodeon’s 100 Things to do Before High School releases her newest single Shots Fired. In response to the commonality of gun violence in todays’ society Piper was inspired to write and record a song that could both offer emotional and financial support to victims, survivors, and their loved ones. Piper will be donating proceeds from the streaming and downloads of her song on iTunes to The Brady Campaign. http://www.bradycampaign.org/

In the wake of almost weekly mass shootings in the United States the teen had this to say about her latest single, “I wrote the song, Shots Fired after the mass shooting that took place at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, CA on November 7th, 2018. Gun violence is becoming too common. It seems like every day there is another mass shooting or threat. This song is for the innocent victims who have lost their lives and for the survivors who were left to try to make sense of such a senseless act of gun violence. I hope this song is able to raise awareness and that the donations to The Brady Campaign will help keep guns away from dangerous people and protect public safety.”

Shots Fired, is already receiving critical acclaim having just received a coveted “Artist Revelation Award,” from the American Tracks Music Awards. Listen to the single here

For interviews/ bookings with Piper Madison contact Lisa Malcolm 818-975-0391 or by email lrmpublicity@gmail.com