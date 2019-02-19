Team UMG Nashville Celebrates 10 Years With Star-Studded CRS Luncheon at The Ryman

The 10th Annual “Team UMG at the Ryman” took place at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN during the 50th Anniversary of Country Radio Seminar. Love was certainly in the air for country music as Universal Music Group proudly showcased artists across their rosters.

Little Big Town opened up the highly anticipated event with their epic harmonies. Set to follow was Jon Pardi as he showcased new music from his forthcoming third studio album which is anticipated for release this summer. Dierks Bentley took the stage to perform his next single heading to country radio, followed by Kassi Ashton. Keep you eyes and ears on Kassi as she is one that we will no doubt be seeing and hearing a lot of throughout this year.

Keith Urban also shared new music during the event and y’all are going to love it – I know, no surprise there – but honestly, it is terrific. Brandon Lay made a strong impression on us. His summer on the road with Kenny Chesney was time well spent for the rising star as his performance was top notch!

Maddie and Tae sounded beautiful and we’re hoping to hear a lot more from them this year. Country newcomer Adam Hambrick made his debut at the Team UMG Luncheon and left a lasting impression. Travis Denning delivered a stellar performance again this year, and Jordan Davis further confirmed why he is well on his way to super-star status with his fantastic performance!

Caylee Hammack made her introduction to the Team UMG Luncheon with an energetic performance. Chris Stapleton took the stage next with a flawless performance – as per usual! Eric Church took the stage and we were actually treated to two songs from Church in the Mother Church of Country Music.

A moment everyone adores is when Vince Gill takes the stage and this year was no different. Vince always manages to tug at the heart strings in the most prolific way, and moved everyone off their feet to give Gill a standing ovation. The respect the industry has for Vince Gill does not go unnoticed.

Darius Rucker closed out the show and he brought a few friends with him as they took the stage as Hootie and the Blowfish. That’s right y’all, Hootie is back! Performing their hits from the years past, the band provided a lasting memory for everyone.

Once again Universal Music outdid themselves by delivering an epic lineup. It was the perfect way for UMG to celebrate this event over the course of the last 10 years and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Country Radio Seminar.

2019 is going to be a fantastic year in country music and listening to each of these artists perform just one song each further confirmed the amazing year that is ahead.