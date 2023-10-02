Teacher Wins Spot on Stage with Nickelback

SummitMedia’s WPYA/Birmingham recently held a competition for the local community, offering the chance to perform live on stage alongside the rock group Nickelback at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater on September 16. The competition encouraged 97.3 listeners to showcase their musical talents by submitting videos of themselves singing “Rockstar,” the hit song by Nickelback, with the opportunity to share the stage with Nickelback’s lead singer, Chad Kroeger.

After a thrilling contest, the spotlight fell on James Jones, a 5th-grade teacher at Barrett Elementary, who emerged victorious. With the help of his students, he secured the spot to perform in front of thousands of Nickelback fans.

The winning performance by Jones and his students can be viewed here.