Taylor Swift’s ‘Toy Story 5’ song “I Knew It, I Knew You” sparks record-setting streaming surge upon debut

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Taylor Swift has rewritten the record books across multiple major digital platforms with the release of her original song written for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film “Toy Story 5,” set to arrive in theaters on June 19.

The country-style track, titled “I Knew It, I Knew You,” was released on Friday, June 5. Swift co-wrote and co-produced the song with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, marking Swift’s first new music since the release of her album “The Life of a Showgirl.” The emotional ballad draws heavily from traditional country instrumentation, featuring acoustic guitar, banjo, harmonica, and pedal steel guitar, with the lyrics centering on themes of reconciliation and rediscovery, reflecting the character arc of Jessie, the franchise’s cowgirl rag doll.

The release of I Knew It, I Knew You triggered historic single-day metrics across the music industry’s principal streaming services. On Spotify, the tracking window concluded with the song securing the title of “the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history.” Concurrently, Apple Music data designated the track as its highest-performing country release of 2026, while also establishing the platform’s “all-time record for the biggest soundtrack single, based on first-day plays.” Global performance tallies from Amazon Music mirrored these results, confirming the piece earned “the biggest first 24-hour streaming debut globally for any song” across its network this year.

Upon the song’s release, Swift shared a video of herself as a child dressed as a cowgirl on social media, revealing that she has been a fan of the Pixar franchise since the original film debuted when she was a toddler. She said that an early screening of the fifth installment sparked immediate creative inspiration: “writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond. Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it. By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods”

‘Toy Story 5’ director Andrew Stanton also praised Swift’s contribution, saying her understanding of Jessie’s character made the song feel like a natural part of the “Toy Story” universe. He noted that Swift immediately grasped the character’s emotional state, and the track seamlessly integrated into the movie’s universe, remarking that “on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member. It was kismet.”

“Toy Story 5” is scheduled for global theatrical release on June 19; and“I Knew It, I Knew You” will appear on the official “Toy Story 5” soundtrack. Stream the single HERE.