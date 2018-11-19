Taylor Swift Signs Exclusive Global Recording Agreement With UMG

TAYLOR SWIFT has signed a global recording agreement with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG), which will now serve as the exclusive worldwide recorded music partner for SWIFT. UMG’s REPUBLIC RECORDS will serve as her label partner in the U.S.

The multi-album deal is effective immediately and deepens the relationship between SWIFT and UMG and builds upon the success SWIFT achieved with BIG MACHINE RECORDS (BMR) — SWIFT’s longtime label home whose long-term strategic alliance with REPUBLIC RECORDS first brought SWIFT into the UMG family.

“Few artists in history approach TAYLOR SWIFT’s combination of massive global hits and creative brilliance,” said UMG Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE. “She is so multi-talented, she can achieve anything. I have such enormous respect for TAYLOR, in particular for her use of her hard-earned influence to promote positive change. Because of her commitment to her fellow artists, not only did she want to partner with a company that understood her creative vision and had the resources and expertise to execute globally on her behalf, she also sought a partner whose approach to artists was aligned with hers. With these shared beliefs, there is so much we can accomplish together, and all of us at UMG are enormously proud to be embarking on the next chapter of her career alongside her.”

Added REPUBLIC RECORDS CEO MONTE LIPMAN, “TAYLOR has not only captured the imagination of an entire generation, but has also redefined the paradigm of the modern music industry. Her commitment to songwriting and performing has earned her the respect of her peers and millions of adoring fans around the world. I can only imagine what TAYLOR is capable of achieving in the years to come, both culturally and creatively. I’m beyond thrilled to create an alliance with REPUBLIC RECORDS and the incomparable TAYLOR SWIFT.”