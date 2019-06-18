Taylor Swift Makes Up With Katy Perry, Calls for Change in Star-Studded ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Video

Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” is a star-studded affair that shows the superstar making up with former rival Katy Perry in a cheeky way. The uber-colorful video is full of saccharine sweet references and cameos, particularly to LGBTQ icons living a (tongue in cheek) life as trailer park queens.

The song, which takes a shot at internet trolls and haters, has already emerged as Swift’s most political song yet, and the video is no exception. It shows Swift and all her trailer park friends gleefully ignoring hateful anti-gay protestors. Ellen Degeneres gets a tattoo that reads “Cruel Summer.” Ryan Reynolds is a … painter? RuPaul “judges” a pop queen pageant. Honestly, there’s so much going on, and it’s all fantastic.

Of course, then there’s the moment most people will talk about: Swift, dressed as french fries, spotting a lonely looking hamburger-clad Katy Perry and approaching the start for a big hug. Feud officially over. Swift also shared this picture on Instagram from the shoot:

Other cameos in the video include Bobby Berk, Billy Porter, Ciara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, Chester Lockhart, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan Franc.

The video also concludes with a call to action, as Swift implores fans to sign her Change.org petition for Senators to support the Equality Act, which protects LGBTQ people from discrimination in their place of work, school and other public accommodations. The House of Representatives recently passed the act, which will now appear in front of the Senate. Swift’s petition currently has just over 200,000 signatures.