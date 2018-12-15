Taylor Swift Announces Netflix Reputation Tour Film on Her Birthday

Taylor Swift just announced a new concert film of her Reputation Stadium Tour, coming to Netflix on Dec. 31.

“Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while. You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year,” Swift says on Instagram.

Swift also gave a worthy shoutout to the openers she brought on tour in 2018 (pop’s Camila Cabello and Charli XCX), as well as her talented band and dancers who are prominently featured in the Reputation Tour film.

Not only was Swift’s Reputation tour a winner in the goosebumps department, but it also brought in a ton of money. The Reputation Stadium Tour made $345.7 million gross, which represents a 38 percent jump from the Swift’s 2015 1989 Tour. Billboard also cites that, “at the close of her latest tour, Swift’s career gross climbs to $935.4 million from 9,689,692 tickets sold.”

The Netflix announcement comes less than a month after Swift declared that she would be leaving longtime label Big Machine to join Republic Records and Universal Records.