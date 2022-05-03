Taylor Rae’s “Window” Video Is A Trip

Taylor Rae drops her fourth music video, “Window,” today on Bicycle Day, in commemoration of Albert Hofmann’s discovery of lysergic acid diethylamide 71 years ago. On this day in 1943, Hofmann ingested a minute amount of the compound, rode his bicycle home, and consequently underwent significant shifts of consciousness. Rae is hopeful that renewed interest and recent medical research into the drug as a therapeutic will provide more opportunities for individuals to explore additional perspectives and gain new insights on their personal soul journeys.

Taylor was inspired to write “Window” following a personal, positive psychedelic experience. “I hope it encourages people not to be so quick to judge another’s spiritual path,” Rae states. “Each person should determine – in their own time – the best way to connect to their inner self or source energy.” Taylor’s “story behind the song” is available on her Instagram.

Are you willing to search

Outside of yourself

Or what you think you might be?

Are you willing to go

Step into the zone

Cross over the line you’ve been dreaming? (T. Rae)

The video, directed by William Gawley and produced by Michelle Robertson for Charlotte Avenue Pictures, premiered today on Americana Highways. The song is from Taylor’s Top 10 Americana Music Chart album, MAD TWENTIES.

Filmed in a warehouse in Nashville, the clip opens with images of old windows floating in an endless black space. “We simulated an acid trip to create a visual experience,” Rae recalls. “It’s a mirage that reflects the lyrics.” Throughout the video, Taylor walks among the windows, many of which portray “trippy” images that range from organic, nature vistas to geometrics and Woodstock-era swirls of kaleidoscopic color. Gawley recalls, “Taylor and I agreed that we didn’t want a ‘typical’ music video. With green screen technology, specialized lighting and animation, combined with the windows and imagery, we made the perfect marriage of cutting-edge and old school technology. It was a joy to direct.” For Robertson, who helped choose everything from props to wardrobe to the color scheme, the effort was a labor of love. “The 60s era really resonates for me and for Taylor,” she says.

Learn more about Taylor at taylorraemusic.com, or follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram or YouTube.

ABOUT TAYLOR RAE

At the age of two, Taylor learned Carole King’s ‘It’s Too Late’ and sang it to anyone who would listen. By the age of seven, she was taking private vocal and piano lessons. When she was eight, her parents took her to see Jewel in concert. “She was alone on stage with her guitar, singing her songs – I already knew that’s what I wanted to do, but seeing Jewel do it was a real moment for me.” At the age of 10, Taylor started to write her own material and taught herself guitar at 12. She performed in musical theatre productions throughout high school and focused on her craft. Taylor’s eclectic style was influenced by Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel, and Steely Dan. She has performed at Kuumbwa Jazz, the Catalyst, the Hotel Café in Hollywood, The Rustic in Houston, the second stage at the legendary Stubb’s in Austin, Santa Cruz’s Moe’s Alley, Nashville’s renowned Bluebird Café, Lexington’s The Lyric Theatre and the Asheville, NC Isis Music Hall. She has also played popular Northern California festivals, including DIO Fest (Boulder Creek) and Redwood Mountain Faire (Felton). Taylor has opened for artists including Ray Wylie Hubbard, Brandy Clark, Kristian Bush, Reggae musician Mike Love, Natalie Brady and The Stone Foxes. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, Taylor currently resides in Austin, Texas. She recently signed an exclusive worldwide booking deal with The Kurland Agency. Her debut album, MAD TWENTIES, hit Top 10 this week. Taylor enjoys reading, practicing yoga and spending time with her long-haired Dachshund, Winnie.

For more information on Bicycle Day, click HERE.