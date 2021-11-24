Taylor Rae’s “Taking Space” Video Premieres on DITTY TV & Joins Maverick Magazine “Exclusives”

Singer/songwriter Taylor Rae’s “Taking Space” video premieres on DITTY TV’s Stand by Your Van show today. Additionally, the clip has been added to Maverick Magazine’s online “Exclusives” section.

The compelling black and white offering was captured on a whim while Taylor was recording at OmniSound Studios in Nashville. “My friend Noah Barlass was in the studio the day I cut this, and he decided to shoot a quick video of the moment. It was just spontaneous.” It was glorious serendipity. The songstress uses an economy of motion in this solo performance with guitar to quietly command attention. There is an aura of epiphany when self-examination and self-expression collide, and Taylor presents as a striking, rarefied solo presence as she sings:

This distant gaze

Has got me spinning

I feel awake

After years

Of sleeping in (T.Rae)

“Taking Space” is the closing track on MAD TWENTIES, Taylor’s debut album. The decision to end the project with a live, raw and acoustic performance was made to shine a light on her musical roots – and the video is a true companion piece. “This song still breaks my heart,” she confesses. “I was at the lowest point of my life … I had just stepped out of a serious six-year relationship, I had been unemployed for months, and the pandemic was still terrifying.” For Taylor, it was the first time she’d ever been truly alone, and it was edifying. “It was time for me to do the inner work,” she acknowledges. Now on the other side of that introspection, and with a well-received newly released album out in the world, she feels nothing but immense gratitude for that period of time. “I feel ready to take on whatever this next chapter has to offer.” The “Taking Space” track is available for purchase now on Spotify.

This is the third video to issue from Taylor’s much-heralded album. The disc has tastemakers weighing in, and recent media coverage includes: No Depression, Alternate Root, Americana Highways, 100 Percent Rock Magazine, TN Jazz & Blues, Making A Scene, Campfire Tales , Stacy’s Music Row Report and New Zealand-based The 13th Floor. MAD TWENTIES is now available for digital purchase, and vinyl copies can be ordered from Taylor’s website or this online store.

ABOUT TAYLOR RAE

Originally from Santa Cruz, California (where she won the region’s NEXTies Musician of the Year award), Taylor currently resides in Austin, Texas. Her eclectic style was influenced by a diverse roster of artists that includes Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel and Steely Dan. In pre-pandemic times, Taylor averaged 200 gigs annually, including the second stage at the legendary Stubb’s in Austin, Hotel Café in Hollywood and Santa Cruz’s Moe’s Alley, Kuumbwa Jazz and the Catalyst. She has also played popular Northern California festivals and opened for artists including Brandy Clark, Kristian Bush, Reggae musician Mike Love and The Stone Foxes. Now 27, she enjoys reading, practicing yoga and spending time with her long-haired dachshund, Winnie.

