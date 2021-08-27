Taylor Rae Shares Her MAD TWENTIES With Debut Album Set For October 1 Release

MAD TWENTIES proves it’s impossible to pigeon-hole this California to Texas transplant – Taylor Rae is fearless in her exploration of musical genres and of the human condition. This openness to both creative and personal evolution has resulted in a captivating and commanding, 12-track debut album that brings a magical new voice to the masses. Emotionally raw, lyrically polished and delivered with pure vocal mastery, MAD TWENTIES and Taylor Rae make for compelling listening.

Video- story behind the album here

A largely chronological concept album, the project charts the progress of a romantic relationship. The disc opens with “Window,” a song inspired by a plant medicine psychedelic-experience – and then ably crosses boundaries and a range of emotions on its way to its closing ode: the raw, wake-up call of “Taking Space.” Overall, the disc shares the who, what, when, where and why of Taylor’s largely lived twenties. The B3-infused joyride (and new single) that is “Home on the Road,” reveals the Blues/Jazz influences of her youth while the dreamy “Fixer Upper” highlights a sweet Folk feel. Energy emanates from the rhythmic hypnotics of “Never Gonna Do” and Taylor ably brings a Rock opera presence to “Forgiveness.” While clearly intimate, MAD TWENTIES is neither self-indulgent, nor ego driven. After all, love and music are universal languages.

“This album is an accumulation of everything I’ve been through in my 20s so far. I’ve come to a place of eternal gratitude for each lesson and each moment during that time – the good and bad.” – Taylor

Album Track List

Window Home on the Road Fixer Upper Sink or Swim Letting You Go Never Gonna Do 5:25 Just Be Something Familiar Forgiveness Wait and See Taking Space

All Songs Written by Taylor Rae, © TaylorRaeMusic (ASCAP)

The new single from MAD TWENTIES, “Home on the Road” is based on Taylor’s memories of a long drive from California to Colorado in a 1979 step van. “It was hot, and the van kept overheating,” she recalls. “We had no money for repairs or a tow, and I remember sitting at a rest stop in our underwear, waiting on the van to cool off enough to drive the next 20 miles, drinking warm Heinekens and thinking that one day I’d write a song about the experience.” The track premiered on Americana Highways .

Recorded at OmiSound Studios in Nashville, MAD TWENTIES was produced by William Gawley [Taylor Hicks (American Idol) Taylor McCall (BMG)] and engineered by Bryce Roberts (Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard). Taylor played acoustic guitar throughout and was joined by A-listers Dave Francis on bass (Maura O’Connell, Luke Combs), Wayne Killius on drums (Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Big & Rich), David Flint on guitar/mandolin (Highway 101) and Chris Nole on piano/keys (Faith Hill, The Oak Ridge Boys, Don Williams).

ABOUT TAYLOR RAE

The singer/songwriter’s eclectic style was influenced by a diverse roster of artists that includes Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel and Steely Dan. In pre-pandemic times, Taylor averaged 200 gigs annually, including the second stage at the legendary Stubb’s in Austin, Hotel Café in Hollywood and Santa Cruz’s Moe’s Alley, Kuumbwa Jazz and the Catalyst. She has also played popular Northern California festivals and opened for artists including Brandy Clark, Kristian Bush, Reggae musician Mike Love and The Stone Foxes. Originally from Santa Cruz, California (where she won the region’s NEXTies Musician of the Year award), Taylor currently resides in Austin, Texas. Now 27, she enjoys reading, practicing yoga and spending time with her long-haired dachshund, Winnie.