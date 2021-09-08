Taylor Rae Drives “Home on the Road” With Video Premiere Today On Digital Journal

Singer/songwriter Taylor Rae’s “Home on the Road” video premieres today on Digital Journal and kicks off a run on CMT Music. The clip opens with a shot of Taylor packing her guitar and leaving a retro roadside motel to climb into a black, banged up fleet side 1970 Chevy pickup truck. Overhead drone footage shows a two-lane blacktop and the lone vehicle moving down the road. Throughout, super-saturated colors enhance the vibrant “open to anything and anything is possible” message of the song, and that in turn guides the visuals.

The video (https://youtu.be/Pi7lQzGx2Io ) was produced by Michelle Robertson and directed by William Gawley for Charlotte Avenue Pictures, with videographer Stephen Shiveley handling the lens work.

“For me” says director Gawley, “the song gives an optimistic and innocent look at the trials and tribulations of making your home on the road. It can be a gruelling life for a musician, but it’s also filled with adventure and excitement. When it’s over, most players can’t wait to get back out there. Like Willie said, I can’t wait to get on the road again.”

The video was filmed in the small town of Lebanon, TN. Producer Robertson notes, “It has a handful of retro motels that we thought would be perfect for the feel we were going for. It’s also home to one of the leading providers of classic automobiles for the Tennessee film industry, Ragtop Picture Cars, and they were our source for that awesome pickup.”

The camera loves Taylor and appears eager to follow her down two-lanes, into gas stations (for the inevitable breakdown), coffee shops, motel parking lots, town square strolls and night club performances. It’s a visual feast for lovers of backroads and small towns alike and, vibe-wise, the video is a remarkably supportive companion piece to the single of the same name. The track is the second release from Taylor’s upcoming album, MAD TWENTIES, due out October 1. Fans can pre-save the album now.

Stay connected with Taylor:

taylorraemusic.com

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

ABOUT TAYLOR RAE

The singer/songwriter’s eclectic style was influenced by a diverse roster of artists that includes Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel and Steely Dan. In pre-pandemic times, Taylor averaged 200 gigs annually, including the second stage at the legendary Stubb’s in Austin, Hotel Café in Hollywood and Santa Cruz’s Moe’s Alley, Kuumbwa Jazz and the Catalyst. She has also played popular Northern California festivals and opened for artists including Brandy Clark, Kristian Bush, Reggae musician Mike Love and The Stone Foxes. Originally from Santa Cruz, California (where she won the region’s NEXTies Musician of the Year award), Taylor currently resides in Austin, Texas. Now 27, she enjoys reading, practicing yoga and spending time with her long-haired dachshund, Winnie.