Taylor Rae Bares Heart & Soul With Introspective Debut Single, “Fixer Upper”

Taylor Rae bares her heart and soul with her introspective debut single, “Fixer Upper.” The Texas transplant’s emotional creation is a dream weaver that pulls the listener through the twists and turns of canyon highways and palm tree sunsets as it captures the impact of a moment. A love song in its truest sense, “Fixer Upper” becomes more poignant still when we learn that the relationship is now over – and that crafting the song somehow put Taylor on the path to letting go.

“It’s ironic that only six months after writing this, we ended our five-and-a-half-year relationship,” Taylor reflects. “That doesn’t feel coincidental. Now, what was a song soaked in love and nostalgia is a melancholy memoir of our relationship.”

Let’s fall down this canyon

You can be my soft landing

I’ve never had it so easy

Let me be your broken lover

I know you like a fixer upper

Oh I promise I won’t leave (Taylor Rae)

“Conjuring icons Stevie Nicks and Bonnie Raitt, Taylor Rae’s “Fixer Upper” is hauntingly visceral as she sings about a young and messy romance, an exposed snapshot taken straight from the album of her life.” – Mat Weir, Lookout.co “The combination of raw emotion with her unique gift for melody has come together to create an instant hit and one of the best songs that has come out this year. From the very first line I was hooked.” – Matthew Swinnerton, Event Santa Cruz

Produced by William Gawley (Taylor Hicks, Taylor McCall) and engineered/mixed by Bryce Roberts (Old Crow Medicine Show, Willie Nelson), “Fixer Upper” was recorded at Nashville’s OmniSound Studios. Taylor handled vocals, background vocals and acoustic guitar and was joined by Dave Francis on bass (Maura O’Connell, Luke Combs), Wayne Killius on drums (Luke Bryan, Gretchen Peters), David Flint on acoustic guitar/mandolin (Highway 101), and Chris Nole on piano/keys (Shelby Lynne, Faith Hill).

“I’m so grateful to everyone involved in the creative process; they cared for this song gently and really captured the magic within it,” Taylor notes.

The singer/songwriter readily admits “Fixer Upper” is special to her. From start to finish the writing took less than 20 minutes. “I was the vessel in the right place at the right time, and any songwriter will understand that feeling,” she says. “It’s truly autobiographical. I was very broken when we met, so I used the term “Fixer Upper” to describe myself,” Taylor recalls. “My then-partner was always drawn to run-down cars, houses and things that he could rebuild with his hands. Our story didn’t have a fairy tale ending but I am so grateful to have shared those pivotal years ‘growing up,’ so to speak, with him. Recording it was very cathartic for me.”

ABOUT TAYLOR RAE

Originally from Santa Cruz, California where she won the region’s NEXTies Musician of the Year award, Taylor currently resides in Austin, Texas. The guitarist/singer/songwriter’s eclectic style traverses Folk, R&B, Jazz and Blues. Influenced by diverse artists including Grace Potter, Janis Joplin, Sheryl Crow, Norah Jones, Jewel, Simon & Garfunkel and Steely Dan, Taylor has created a compelling stylistic performance style that is distinctly her own. “I call it ‘Soul & Roll’ – a blend of all the roots genres that come from the earliest days of American music,” she says. Taylor gave indications she was destined for a music career when she was just two years old and sang her first song – not a nursery rhyme, but Carole King’s “It’s Too Late.” She began performing regularly as a teenager and in pre-pandemic times averaged 200 gigs annually, including the second stage at the legendary Stubb’s in Austin, Hotel Café in Hollywood and Santa Cruz’s Moe’s Alley, Kuumbwa Jazz and the Catalyst. She has also played several popular Northern California festivals and opened for artists including Brandy Clark, Kristian Bush, Reggae musician Mike Love and The Stone Foxes. Now 27, she enjoys reading, practicing yoga and spending time with her long-haired dachshund, Winnie.