Taylor Guitars – Bigger and Better Than Ever, Retains Silver Sponsor for 2019 NY Guitar Show & Exposition

The NY Guitar Show & Exposition proudly announces Taylor Guitars will again display in the lobby of the 8th Annual NY Guitar Show and retain Taylor’s Silver Sponsorship for 2019.

David Kaye, Taylor’s trade show manager, notes “We worked with founder Rich Johnson in 2018 to take over the building’s lobby, and it worked out so well for us we did it again this year for 2019. We will have an even larger display of new Taylor Guitars including a NEW round-shouldered dreadnought!”

Established in 1974 by Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug, Taylor Guitars has evolved into one of the world’s leading manufacturers of premium acoustic and electric guitars and through the NY Guitar Show partnership has seen a dramatic rise in the survey responses of those owning and enjoying Taylor Guitars in the NY Metro region.

“Again I can’t thank David & Taylor Guitars enough for working with us the last couple of years in the sometimes trying ambience that goes with a full blown guitar show. After some rethinking we were able to come to a new display pattern & set up that will allow Taylor’s Guitars to be heard as they are intended to be, with the full nuance, clarity and complex tones Taylor Guitars offer.” said NY Guitar Expo founder Richard Johnson.

About Taylor Guitars: Established in 1974 by Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug, the company is renowned for blending an innovative use of modern technology with a master craftsman’s attention to detail. Taylor guitars are widely considered the best sounding and easiest to play in the world. The company was a pioneer of the use of computer technology, lasers and other high-tech tools and machinery and today, Bob Taylor is widely recognized throughout the musical instrument industry as the visionary acoustic guitar manufacturer.

NY Guitar Show & Exposition: The 2019 NY Guitar Show & Exposition at the Freeport Recreation Center, 130 E. Merrick Rd. in Freeport, NY on April 27 & 28, 2019 will feature the Les Paul Exhibit in all its glory along with new, vintage & used instruments & amps, local dealers/music stores, custom builders and major manufacturers.

Show Hours:

Saturday, 4/27 – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, 4/28 – 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $10

Children under 12 are FREE when accompanied by adult

For More Information on the NY Guitar Show & Exposition, Contact Show Manager Richard Johnson at (516-435-8382) Rich@NYguitarexpo.com or VISIT: www.nyguitarexpo.com

FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/NYGuitarExpo

Twitter (@NYGuitarExpo): Twitter.com/NYGuitarExpo