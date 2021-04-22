Tayler Jade “WYA” Impacting at Top40: Radio/Media Download Now

Tayler Jade is an American Pop/R&B recording artist and songwriter from Orange County, California. Her first original single “Temporary” was released on February 12, 2021 and is currently being streamed in over 50 countries across the globe. The accompanying music video racked up 60K+ views in the first few weeks of release and is quickly gaining viral momentum and attention from Yahoo News and the Associated Press. The second half of the duel single “Temporary/WYA” is now available for pre-sale, and will be officially released on April 9th. Tayler’s electrifying voice and sultry beats create a physical reaction that is sure to send chills down your spine. Her main musical influences are female powerhouses such as Tori Kelly, Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet and Summer Walker.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Tayler Jade

Song Title: WYA

Publishing: Tayler Jade

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: WYA

Record Label: Jade Entertainment