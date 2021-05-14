Tara Kelly Releases Empowering Single “Play With Fire”

Tara Kelly is following up her fierce track and video “The River” with the powerful new single, “Play With Fire.” Kelly’s compelling vocals embody confidence and strength, adding fuel to the feeling of betrayal in this folk-pop tale. Produced and mastered by Alex Wilke, “Play With Fire” is now available to download and stream.

Co-written with Bill Delia (Grizfolk), “Play With Fire” was inspired by lessons learned from Kelly’s experience in a two-timing relationship. Kelly and Delia met while playing a show in Venice, California, and quickly composed the tune in their first writing session. Together, Kelly and Delia crafted a beguiling story of an ardent love gone sour. The low rumble of the guitar in open C invites the listener to tread with caution down a treacherous path of a double-dealing Casanova. As the consequences of her unfaithful partner’s actions loom, the instrumentation builds and suddenly culminates in a fun, gospel-inspired chorus with rock organ hits, the steady kick of a drum, driving pedal steel guitar, and energetic handclaps. She reminds her beloved of an age-old warning – play with fire and you’ll get burned. “I hope fans and listeners will sing along to this windows-down, road-trip refrain and be reminded to stand in their power,” Kelly says. “It’s only when we get burned by life and love that we have the opportunity to rise from those ashes with something to say.”

Hailing from a rural town in southern New Jersey, Tara Kelly moved to Los Angeles to write and perform, securing a show at the iconic Troubadour venue. Shortly after, Kelly was personally invited by Rhett Miller of Old 97’s to sing his hit duet “Fireflies” with him on a stop in Los Angeles after posting a cover of the song on her Instagram. Kelly’s sound is deeply influenced by cosmic American music, fathered by Gram Parsons in the late 1960s and popularized by the likes of Linda Ronstadt and Brandi Carlile. She also draws inspiration from bands like Fleet Foxes, The Civil Wars, and Mandolin Orange; while her songwriting is shaped by the word-play of Kacey Musgraves, the raw vulnerability of James Bay, and the unabashed and fierce-feminine power of Maren Morris.

With this latest release, Tara Kelly has knocked down another domino on her path to notoriety. “Play With Fire” is available now to download or stream on digital music platforms. Keep up with Tara Kelly’s musical journey on social media @tarakellymusic