Tanya Tucker’s New Album Features Miranda Lambert Cover

Tanya Tucker is releasing her first new studio album in 17 years, and one of the tracks is a cover of Miranda Lambert’s most important career song.

Tucker is set to release While I’m Livin’ on Aug. 23 via Fantasy Records. It’s her first release under the new deal, and her first all-new release since Tanya in 2002. Among the 10 new tracks is Tucker’s cover of “The House That Built Me,” which gave Lambert her first No. 1 hit.

“The House That Built Me” reached the top spot on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart in 2010 after it was released as the third single from Lambert’s third album, Revolution. It won CMA Awards for Song and Music Video of the Year, ACM Awards for Song, Single Record and Video of the Year and a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings teamed to produce While I’m Livin’, and Tucker raves about their working relationship in a press release announcing the project.

“Brandi is truly out of this world. She’s talented, smart, funny, never ever slows down and has a heart of gold,” Tucker says. “I just love her. She was like my shadow when we were in the studio. Every time I turned around, she was there. And Shooter, I’ve known him since he was a baby. He’s the one who brought us all together. So I’m ready to get this music out there because it’s different than anything I’ve ever done.”

Carlie teamed with Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth to write the album’s lead single, “The Wheels of Laredo,” and the bulk of the new songs, including “Mustang Ridge,” “I Don’t Owe You Anything,” “The Day My Heart Goes Still,” “Rich” and “Seminole Wind Calling.” Tucker joined the trio to co-write the final track on the project, “Bring My Flowers Now.”

“It’s a musical biography of sorts about Tanya’s real life and the places she’s seen,” Carlile says of the project. “And it’s narrated by the greatest country and western singer this side of Johnny Cash.”

While I’m Livin’ also features Tucker’s cover of “High Ridin’ Heroes,” a 1987 song Shooter selected that featured David Lynn Jones and Shooter Jennings’ father, Waylon Jennings. The album is currently available for pre-order across a variety of digital and physical music retailers.

Tanya Tucker’s While I’m Livin’ Track Listing:

1. “Mustang Ridge” (Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

2. “The Wheels of Laredo” (Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

3. “I Don’t Owe You Anything” (Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

4. “The Day My Heart Goes Still” (Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

5. “High Ridin’ Heroes” (David Lynn Jones)

6. “The House That Built Me” (Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin)

7.” Hard Luck” (John C. “Pete” Bailey, David Lee Mitchell, Raymond L. Turner and Jerry Ontiberoz)

8. “Rich” (Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

9. “Seminole Wind Calling” (Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)

10. “Bring My Flowers Now” (Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth and Phil Hanseroth)