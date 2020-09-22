Tanya Tucker – Live From The Troubadour Available Oct. 16

Legendary country music icon Tanya Tucker will release Live From The Troubadour on October 16, 2020, the one-year anniversary of Tanya’s historic, standing-room only set from which it originates. In October 2019, Tanya was in the midst of resurgent visibility and acclaim generated by her Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced album While I’m Livin’, released two months earlier – so the brief stand in front of the West Hollywood tastemaker crowd took on a palpable air of significance. Pre-order Live From The Troubadour HERE .

“There are so many people and places hurting right now, and for me, being on the road since I was a kid and knowing these legendary venues like the Troubadour aren’t bringing in a dime right now without performances, it just makes sense to give back. I can’t be with the fans, so this is my love letter to them, a live album with some of those old records, and our new songs from While I’m Livin’,” shared Tanya. “Tanya Tucker Brings Sensitivity and Classic Swagger to the Troubadour,” raved Variety’s Chris Willman (whose full-length review is included in the album’s liner notes.) “Her L.A. gigs showed how essential her new Brandi Carlile/Shooter Jennings-aided album is… and how rocking her touring show already was.”

Live From The Troubadour features 15 songs including Tanya’s smash first single “Delta Dawn,” and a cache of Tanya’s No. 1 country hits such as “Strong Enough To Bend,” “What’s Your Mama’s Name, Child”, “Blood Red and Goin’ Down” and “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone).” The set also includes a sublime medley of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” (which premieres today via Rolling Stone HERE) along with six songs from While I’m Livin’, including “Mustang Ridge,” “The Wheels of Laredo,” “Hard Luck” and the poignant, “Bring My Flowers Now.” The album, While I’m Livin’ and the song, “Bring My Flowers Now,” would, a few short month later, win GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album and Best Country Song, the first GRAMMY® wins of Tanya’s illustrious career.

The accolades haven’t stopped there. Tanya is also nominated for three 2020 Americana Honors and Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year. The awards will take place September 16 at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium.

As someone who’s been center stage for over 50 years, Tanya is donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of this album directly to The Troubadour, including 100% of the revenue generated by the custom Live From The Troubadour poster available at Tanya’s online store, HERE.

The Troubadour is a member of NIVA: National Independent Venue Association. Formed at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, NIVA now represents more than 2,600 members in all 50 states and D.C. These independent venues and promoters were the first to close and will be the last to fully reopen. NIVA’s mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues, promoters and festivals throughout the US. To learn more and find out how you can help, please go to www.saveourstages.com. #saveourstages

TANYA TUCKER – LIVE FROM THE TROUBADOUR TRACK LIST:

1. Would You Lay With Me (In A Field Of Stone)

2. Jamestown Ferry

3. What’s Your Mama’s Name, Child

4. Blood Red And Goin’ Down

5. Strong Enough To Bend

6. I’m On Fire / Ring Of Fire (Medley)

7. Mustang Ridge

8. The Wheels Of Laredo

9. I Don’t Owe You Anything

10. High Ridin’ Heroes

11. Hard Luck

12. Interlude

13. Bring My Flowers Now

14. Texas (When I Die)

15. It’s A Little Too Late

16. Delta Dawn

TANYA TUCKER TOUR DATES:

Oct. 2 Beaver Dam Amphitheater – Beaver Dam, Ky.^^

July 11 Club Regent Casino – Event Centre – Winnipeg, MB, Canada

July 13 Door Community Auditorium – Fish Creek, Wis.

July 31 Sugar Creek Casino – Hinton, Okla.

Aug. 6 Knuckleheads – Kansas City, Mo.^^

Aug. 10 Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, Mich.^^

Aug. 12 Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, Ont.^^

Aug. 13 The Egg – Center for Performing Arts – Albany, N.Y.^^

Aug. 14 Foxwoods Casino – The Fox Theater – Mashantucket, Conn.^^

Aug. 17 The Wilbur – Boston, Mass.^^

Aug. 25 The National – Richmond, Va.^^

Aug. 26 Jefferson Center – Roanoke, Va.^^

Aug. 27 Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center – Cherokee, N.C.^^

Sept. 10 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion – Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 11 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.**

Sept. 12 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colo.**

Sept. 14 Ent. Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs, Colo.^^

Sept. 17 The Kessler Theater – Dallas, Texas^^

Sept. 18 Women Who Wander Outdoor Retreat – Concan, Texas

Sept. 19 The Heights Theater – Houston, Texas^^

Sept. 29 Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center – Deadwood, S.D.

Oct. 1 Bluebird Theater – Denver, Colo.^^

Oct. 5 Knitting Factory – Boise, Idaho^^

Oct. 6 The Bing Crosby Theater – Spokane, Wash.^^

Oct. 8 Showbox Theatre – Seattle, Wash.^^

Oct. 9 Crystal Ballroom – Portland, Ore.^^

Oct. 10 Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, B.C., Canada^^

Oct. 12 State Theatre For The Arts – Red Bluff, Calif.^^

Oct. 17 Fox Theatre – Bakersfield, Calif.^^

Oct. 18 Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, Calif.^^

Oct. 20 Crest Theatre – Sacramento, Calif.^^

Oct. 21 Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, Calif.^^

Nov. 02 Royal Concert Hall – Glasgow, U.K.

Nov. 05 Royal Festival Hall – London, U.K.

Nov. 08 DR Koncerhuset (Studio 2) – Copenhagen, Denmark

Nov. 09 Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway

^^CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour

**with Brandi Carlile

NOTE: As part of the “CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour,” the Oct. 5, 2021 show at Knitting Factory in Boise, Idaho is a venue change where tickets are honored. The Oct. 21, 2021 date at Great American Music Hall, in San Francisco, Calif. is a venue change where previous ticket holders will be refunded.