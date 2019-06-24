Tanya Tucker Getting Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tanya Tucker is among the celebrities who will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020.

The announcement came from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee, who revealed the names of 35 movers and shakers on Friday (June 21) who will be honored in 2020. Those names include entertainers and celebrities from movies, television, theater, music and radio. Other notable stars being honored include actors Chris Hemsworth, Julia Roberts, Terry Crews, Milo Ventimiglia, Octavia Spencer and even the character Batman.

Musicians from almost every genre will be recognized in 2020, including Elvis Costello, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Alicia Keys, Bobby Rydell, Alejandro Sanz, Andy Madadian and the late Muddy Waters.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This year’s choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood,” Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona says in a press release. “Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who’ve touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories.”

Tucker rocketed to stardom at the age of 13 in 1972 with the success of her debut single, “Delta Dawn.” She scored a long string of hits in the ’70s and ’80s with songs including “Lizzie and the Rainman,” “Texas (When I Die),” “Just Another Woman,” “Strong Enough to Bend” and more.

Tucker is set to release a new album, While I’m Living, on Aug. 23. The collection marks her first new studio album in 17 years, and it includes a cover of Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me.” Tucker has released the album’s lead single, “Wheels of Laredo,” which she performed alongside her album producer Brandi Carlile at Bonnaroo.

The official date for Tucker’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction has not yet been announced.