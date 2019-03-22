Tanya Tucker Bringing the Fire With New Tequila Brand

Tanya Tucker has added a new credit to her resume by creating a brand of tequila.

Tucker partnered with Elle France to launch her new Cosa Salvaje Tequila The tequila is silver spirit distilled by the family-owned Partida Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. The tequila promises to be quality, only using “mature Blue Agave plants, which results in a smooth, crisp taste,” according to a press release.

To promote the new line of alcohol, Tucker took to a sandy beach in Malibu with a majestic Friesian horse to take photographs for the brand.

“Cosa Salvaje” translates to “wild thing.”

“I used to be a wild thing, now I just drink a wild thing!” Tucker says. “I truly love the taste of Cosa Salvaje and certainly wouldn’t be partnering with it if it didn’t pass my taste test. All my friends did a blind test with different tequilas and Cosa Salvaje was the hands down winner, so I know everyone else is going to enjoy it as much as I do. What’s even more important to me is how the agave and distilling process is environmentally conscious, so we’re taking care of our planet too.”

To that end, every Cosa Salvaje bottle is handmade out of recycled glass.

“Cosa Salvaje bottles are truly a work of art and we’re changing the face of the tequila drinking experience. Cosa Salvaje is smooth enough to sip and the taste is perfect for even non-tequila drinkers. We’re ecstatic to be in business with a global icon like Tanya,” CEO and founder France states.

Tucker shot to fame in 1972 at the age of 13 with the success of her debut single, “Delta Dawn.” She scored a long string of hits in the ’70s and ’80s with songs including “Lizzie and the Rainman,” “Texas (When I Die),” “Just Another Woman,” “Strong Enough to Bend” and more. Now 60, the country icon is currently at work on a new album titled While I’m Living that’s produced by Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile, who is also producing a documentary about Tucker’s life.

Cosa Salvaje Tequila retails for under $50.00 per bottle and is available for purchase online at CosaSalvajeTequila.com.