Tamta Returns with Her Boldest and Most Personal Album Yet ‘The Villain Heroine’

Pop trailblazer, fashion force, and queer icon Tamta has just released her bold new album ‘The Villain Heroine’. Originally released as two separate EPs—‘The Villain’ and ‘The Heroine’—the project now comes full circle as a complete body of work, enriched with two new bonus tracks and a special remix from Tamta’s earlier discography. The album is released under her indie label Kiki Music Group, exclusively distributed by Minos EMI/ Universal Music.

This album is Tamta at her most unapologetic. A dual narrative that explores the delicate and often blurred lines between good and evil, ‘The Villain Heroine’ is a sonic and thematic exploration of identity, empowerment, and perception. Tamta states: “To some, you’ll be cast as a villain, to others, a hero. But in the quiet of your soul, be unapologetically you. That is the message of this album”.

Conceptually, the album is structured like a diptych—two opposing forces that complement and complete each other. ‘The Villain’ introduces darker themes and textures, filled with leftfield electronic pop and rave-inspired sounds. It opens with XAI5-V, a frenzied dive into the villain’s chaotic universe, followed by the war-like rhythm of ‘Khorumi‘, inspired by her roots and the traditional Georgian dance. ‘Anakata‘ shifts gears with a sensual, high-speed love song, while ‘Copy’ takes aim at imitation culture, turning the concept of artistic theft into a moment of power. Tracks like ‘Βye’ and ‘Nai’ channel liberation, self-confidence, and satire, leading into ‘Domino’, a poetic finale in which the villain vanishes, becoming one with the elements—earth, wind, and water—leaving us to wonder if she’s truly gone or simply everywhere.

Then comes ‘The Heroine’, where brighter hyperpop and J-pop tones take centre stage. ‘A True Heroine’ begins with the mundane and slowly reveals the extraordinary, while ‘Chrome Hearts‘ ft Saske, is a fan-favourite with over 782K YouTube views—a burst of serotonin wrapped in glittering pop production. The album’s lead single ‘Hello Kitty‘ leans into nostalgia, while ‘Tokyo Athina‘ and ‘Monotonia‘ ft Lila embrace change, confidence, and independence. The ballad ‘Xoma’ turns hate into fuel, celebrating resilience and rebirth. Before the journey wraps, ‘Miles High’ brings flirtation, risk, and playful boldness. Then, as a surprise bonus, ‘Den Telioni Etsi I Agapi (Love Doesn’t End This Way)’ closes the album—a beloved track from Tamta’s debut, reimagined with ‘The Heroine’s signature sonic glow. A timeless song about love’s lasting impact, it preserves the original’s essence while layering in a fresh, luminous twist, bringing Tamta’s evolution full circle.

Tamta’s recent work has captured global attention. Her single ‘Monotonia’ racked up over 651K views on YouTube within a month, while ‘Anakata’ and ‘Khorumi’ have surpassed 805K and 499K views respectively, further proving her ability to fuse experimental soundscapes with mass appeal. ‘Khorumi’ was spotlighted in Antidote Magazine’s must-add music list alongside artists like Sevdaliza, Tyla, and Damiano David, while her bold artistic shift earned praise from tastemaking outlets such as Wonderland, Daily Express, Metal, EDM Nomad and Earmilk. Visually, she reintroduced herself through a striking editorial shoot with fashion magazine Sicky, showcasing her boundary-pushing creative evolution.

Her influence extends beyond music. Tamta has been featured in Vogue, Madame Figaro, and Marie Claire (Czech Republic), and has collaborated with global fashion brands like Mugler, Adidas, and Converse. With over 250 million combined streams and views, she remains a cultural force, constantly reinventing herself while staying true to her unapologetic essence. From representing Cyprus at the Eurovision Song Contest to being a judge on X Factor Greece and Georgia, Tamta has performed across Europe—including Pride Madrid and Barcelona in front of 80K people. In April, she took the stage at the internationally acclaimed Athens Digital Art Festival. This May, she headlined Colours Hoxton in London, bringing to life the immersive, genre-bending universe she crafted during her sold-out residency at Smut Athens—the Berghain-style queer techno club that redefined the city’s nightlife.

Behind the album is the producer and her trusted collaborator TEO.x3 (Bobbi Arlo, Prada, Dsquared2, Camper), with support from a global network of writers and artists including ody icon, Anastasios Tsordas, Zenonas Gianni, Barbara Argyrou, Vassilina, Dan Kjellberg, UVCORE, Barrice, Sin Laurent, Gerasimos Evangelatos, Etien, JEONNE and featured performers Lila and Saske.

Tamta says: “I wanted to show all sides of myself. This is me defying music norms, diving deep into my heritage, and refusing to be put in a box. We’re reclaiming creativity in a world run by algorithms—and this album is my truth.”

Looking ahead, Tamta—whose boundary-pushing artistry aligns her with global innovators like Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, and Arca—is already gearing up for a new creative chapter. A summer music camp is in the works laying the foundation for future releases as well as performances at MAD Video Music Awards and Thessaloniki Pride this June. For all the latest news, follow Tamta on social media and streaming platforms, and get ready to discover both sides of the story in ‘The Villain Heroine’.