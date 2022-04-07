Tamoona-Bulletproof-cover.jpg

Tamoona “Bulletproof” – Radio/Media Download

Tamoona’s debut single, “Bulletproof”, is the classic story of how powerful love can be. Telling the tale of how she is a strong independent woman, until one day a man comes along and shakes up her whole world. Through the strong beat and powerful lyrics, you come to realize that no one is bulletproof against love.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Tamoona
Song Title: Bulletproof
Publishing: Janine LeClair
Publishing Affiliation: Other
Publishing 2: Roger Harris
Publishing Affiliation 2: Other
Album Title: Bulletproof
Record Label: Evolution
Record Label:
Evolution
Liam Ryan
6152542053
promotion@ssmnashville.com
Radio Promotion:
Alan Young Promotions
Alan Young
8184308580
youngwins@aol.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2022

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC