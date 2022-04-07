Tamoona “Bulletproof” – Radio/Media Download

Tamoona’s debut single, “Bulletproof”, is the classic story of how powerful love can be. Telling the tale of how she is a strong independent woman, until one day a man comes along and shakes up her whole world. Through the strong beat and powerful lyrics, you come to realize that no one is bulletproof against love.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Tamoona

Song Title: Bulletproof

Publishing: Janine LeClair

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Publishing 2: Roger Harris

Publishing Affiliation 2: Other

Album Title: Bulletproof

Record Label: Evolution