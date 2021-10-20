Tammy Hyler/Smashville Entertainment Celebrates “Way Back In The Woods” Film Honor

Award-winning, renowned songwriter, music industry professional and film producer, Tammy Hyler (Smashville Entertainment) is pleased to announce a special recognition of her most recent collaborative TV/film project, “Way Back In The Woods.” The short film, created and produced by Hyler, co-written by Hyler and Dan Backman, was produced as the pilot for a ten-episode, hour-long television series, and has been selected to be showcased at the 5th Annual Franklin International Indie Film Festival (FIIFF) in November. A Turquoise Ranch Production, presented by Smashville Entertainment, “Way Back In The Woods” also celebrated accolades from the New York Independent Cinema Awards, and LA Independent Film Awards earlier this year.

Shot in Nashville, Fairview and Primm Springs, Tennessee, “Way Back In The Woods” is a captivating fictional story of four young sisters, born and raised in the Tennessee backwoods. Abandoned by their parents as young children, the girls are left to fend for themselves. As a matter of survival, they learn to hunt, fish and carry on with the family underground moonshine distillery. A handsome wounded hunter stumbles upon their meager dwelling; the unexpected visitor positions the foursome in a quandary. They must decide his fate–to shoot him or become taken with him.

“The concept for ‘Way Back In The Woods’ was derived from a song that Shaye Smith, Alexis Ebert and I wrote. We shot the corresponding music video and the storyline for the series just seemed to write itself. I couldn’t get it down on paper fast enough,” introduced Tammy Hyler. “Though dealt a difficult card, the girls in the story become smart, able, bad ass survivors…even savvy business women. …and the dynamics of the sisters’ relationships, fighting one minute and fiercely defending one another the next, is true to life and something I know about (having a sister myself).”

The pilot features original music and songs written by Hyler, Shaye Smith (who collectively have celebrated hits recorded by George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Trace Adkins, Martina McBride, Collin Raye and more) and Alexis Ebert.

The Franklin International Indie Film Festival (FIIFF) promotes artistic achievement and excellence in filmmaking. With more than 151 films submitted, “Way Back In The Woods” is nominated in multiple categories including Doc Feature (in the same category as “Invisible” and “Sisters With Transistors”), Best Short Film, Best Tennessee Short Film and Audience Favorite.

The fifth annual FIIFF event will be held at The Factory in the Franklin Mockingbird Theater, Tuesday, November 9, through Sunday, November 14, 2021 . Attended by the “who’s who” in filmmaking (award-winning producers, casting directors, entertainment attorneys and financiers, among others), “Way Back In The Woods” is one of 60 movies to be spotlighted throughout the six-day event and will be showcased on Saturday evening, November 13, 2021 . The FIIFF schedule can be found here: https://www.fiiff.org/about-1

The FIIFF panel of judges consisted of fellow filmmakers, previous FIIFF winners and associates in the International Women in Film Chapters. Films were narrowed by the following criteria: originality and creativity, direction, writing, cinematography, performances, production value, sound and music, and pacing.

“The pilot has been dubbed ‘Little Women’ in the woods, meets ‘Succession,’ meets ‘Outer Banks’ by industry insiders. I’m so very proud in the early welcome and praise, to be honored by the Franklin International Indie Film Festival, and to celebrate the achievement at the screening in our backyard where the film was made,” Hyler added.

“Way Back In The Woods” Cast

Hallie Rose (portrays Hallie Walker

Abby Glover (Abbie Walker)

Alexis Ebert (Cassie Walker)

Maddi Thompson (Maddie Walker)

Brian Milton Vance (Wyatt Bell)

Aidan Fealy (Jacob Sutton)

Mike Parker (Jack Morgan, Sr.)

Ruthy Berends (Crystal Cantrell)

TAMMY HYLER CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Hyler launched her career in the film and television industry at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in LA. She worked under the direction of three of Hollywood’s biggest moguls: Michael Ovitz, Ron Meyer and Jeffrey Katzenburg, head of Disney Studios/Touchstone Pictures and a famed founder of DreamWorks. During her 13-year-tenure with the globally-renowned agency, Hyler spent her evening hours honing in on her performing talents. She and her band played at The Palomino, The Central (now The Viper Room), The Troubadour as well as The Roxbury and Marix on Sunset. Celebrities such as Sylvester Stallone, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Sting and many others were among those in the audience. In 1993, Hyler made the move to Nashville; her songwriting talents were quickly tapped by a number of country music heavyweights. George Strait, Shania Twain, Pam Tillis, Clay Walker, Julio Iglesias, Jr. and Journey all recorded “Hyler” originals. She scored No. 1 hits with recordings by Collin Raye (“I Can Still Feel You”) and Martina McBride (“I Love You”). Hyler was signed as a staff writer with the world’s largest publishing company, Sony ATV, as well as independent publishers Little Big Town, Godfather Rich Muzik (owned John Rich) and Skyline Music (owned by Paul Worley who produced the Dixie Chicks, Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride and many more). Her song placement credits rank in the hundreds in television and major motion pictures including “Runaway Bride,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” and the Renee’ Zellweger/Harry Connick, Jr. film, “New in Town.” Hyler produced her first motion picture film, “Like A Country Song” (2014), starring country-recording artist/actor Billy Ray Cyrus (“Achy Breaky Heart”/ “Hannah Montana”/“Still The King”), Joel Smallbone (lead singer of the Christian rock band King & Country) and Boo Boo Stewart (“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” Part I and Part II/”X-Men: Days Of Future Past”). She co-wrote and co-produced nine tracks in the film and spearheaded the production of the movie soundtrack. Hyler was also associate producer of the holiday film “Evergreen Christmas” (starring Robert Loggia, Naomi Judd and Greer Grammer). She lent her talents to assist in producing “I’m Not Ashamed,” the true story of Rachel Joy Scott who was the first victim of the 1999 Columbine High School shootings (PureFlix/September 2016). Hyler also makes an appearance in the movie. In 2016, Hyler co-produced and scored “Lost In America,”a documentary spotlighting the rise in teen homelessness in America. The project (set for a late 2018 release) garnered support from megastars Jon Bon Jovi, Miley Cyrus, Russell Simmons, Jewel, Halle Berry and Rosario Dawson. Over the course of her career, Hyler’s talents as a songcrafter have lent assistance to amass earnings of more than $13 Million for her co-writers and music publishers. She is the recipient of multiple awards from various notable music industry affiliations including ASCAP, NSAI and DOVE.

