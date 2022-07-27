“Take Me To Mexico, Amigo” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

Artist Name: DK Davis Song Title: Take Me To Mexico, Amigo Publishing: DK DAVIS MUSIC Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP Publishing 2: SABRINA’S MUSIC Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN Album Title: Take Me To Mexico, Amigo Record Label: Route 66

DK is a recording artist on Route 66 Records/AMG/SONY.

DK Davis has a new single written by DK Davis, Daniel Pietrandoni, and John Johnson.

AVAILABLE NOW

Advertisement

AC NEW RELEASES powered by Advanced iFrame free. Get the Pro version on CodeCanyon.

COUNTRY NEW RELEASES powered by Advanced iFrame free. Get the Pro version on CodeCanyon.