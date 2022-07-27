“Take Me To Mexico, Amigo” now at radio: Radio/Media Download
DK Davis has a new single written by DK Davis, Daniel Pietrandoni, and John Johnson.
DK is a recording artist on Route 66 Records/AMG/SONY.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: DK Davis
Song Title: Take Me To Mexico, Amigo
Publishing: DK DAVIS MUSIC
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Publishing 2: SABRINA’S MUSIC
Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN
Album Title: Take Me To Mexico, Amigo
Record Label: Route 66
|Record Label:
|ROUTE 66/AMG
|DON KRENC
|6306889457
|RT66INC@AOL.COM
|Radio Promotion:
|Alan Young
|Manager:
|ROUTE 66 ENTERTAINMENT
|BOBBY TARANTINO
|1-312-543-6480
|bobby@theamgcorp.com