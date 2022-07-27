DK-DAVIS-cover.jpg

“Take Me To Mexico, Amigo” now at radio: Radio/Media Download

DK Davis has a new single written by DK Davis, Daniel Pietrandoni, and John Johnson.

DK is a recording artist on Route 66 Records/AMG/SONY.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: DK Davis
Song Title: Take Me To Mexico, Amigo
Publishing: DK DAVIS MUSIC
Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP
Publishing 2: SABRINA’S MUSIC
Publishing Affiliation 2: SOCAN
Album Title: Take Me To Mexico, Amigo
Record Label: Route 66
Record Label:
ROUTE 66/AMG
DON KRENC
6306889457
RT66INC@AOL.COM
Radio Promotion:
Alan Young
Manager:
ROUTE 66 ENTERTAINMENT
BOBBY TARANTINO
1-312-543-6480
bobby@theamgcorp.com

