Take a Trip with Anarbor in Their New Music Video for “Honeymoon in Tokyo”

Phoenix-based rock two piece Anarbor have brought adventure in their latest single “Honeymoon in Tokyo” across DSPs today. This electric track follows a couple’s secret getaway to Japan, and those feelings of inhibition left an ocean away. Accompanied by a dreamy music video shot on location in the heart of Tokyo by director Ryo Takeuchi, this upbeat release urges you to run away with the one you love. Filled with juicy guitar riffs and a chorus sure to be stuck in your head, “Honeymoon in Tokyo” is the newest installment ahead of Anarbor’s fourth studio album – Love & Drugs – which is set to be released on September 2, 2022 via ONErpm.

“Honeymoon in Tokyo is the relationship goals song about a confident, badass couple that runs off to Tokyo for their secret, passionate honeymoon. They don’t need to share everything they do with the world constantly because they’re completely satisfied in the real world with one another. Their security in their relationship makes them all the more interesting, and since they keep it to themselves, everybody wants to know what they do when they’re alone.”– Danny Stravers, guitarist of Anarbor

Phoenix-based alternative rock band Anarbor was formed in 2003 while the members were still in junior high school. After signing with Hopeless Records in 2008, Anarbor found mainstream success providing theme songs for Cartoon Network’s “Scooby Doo! The Mystery Begins,” ESPN’s SportsCenter, Good Day L.A. and MLB Network Countdown. Along with relentless touring in the United States, Anarbor has appeared in Japan, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. While partnering with Hopeless Records, Anarbor released two EPs and two full-length studio albums.

More recently, Anarbor independently released their eponymous third studio album titled Anarbor in June of 2016 and an EP. in 2018 titled The EP. Both pieces of work were self-funded and produced by long-time collaborator Matt Keller (Lydia, The Maine, The Summer Set, Katastro).

Anarbor signed to ONErpm in 2020 and released the Tangerine EP. Currently, the members are gearing up to release their fourth full-length studio album, Love & Drugs, in 2022. Anarbor is composed of lead vocalist and bassist Slade Echeverria and guitarist Danny Stravers.

Be sure to watch the new music video for “Honeymoon in Tokyo” on Anarbor’s official YouTube channel. Pre-save the band’s upcoming LP, Love & Drugs, out September 2 via ONErpm.

