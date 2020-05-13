Tadini Releases Debut Single “The Arsonist”

Tadini is a rock performer based in LA.

A singer-songwriter, producer and prolific pianist, Tadini adds a much needed fresh twist to the West Coast rock scene. Coming from a multicultural background, Tadini’s music experiments with traditional American and European styles, as well as influences from his native Brazil in addition to the sound from 60’s and 70’s old school rock.

Born and raised in Brazil to an Italian family, Tadini grew up going to a Chinese school, having studied Mandarin for 11 years, and picking up Spanish and Italian along the way to go with his native Portuguese, which makes his music diverse and relatable to many.

A Berklee College of Music graduate, Tadini moved to the US in 2015 and has been a part of the Los Angeles rock scene since moving there in 2018.

Tadini’s forthcoming debut album Collective Delusion, set to be released during the summer, is a collection of years of ideas and experiences, and is sure to pave the way for much more.

The first single, The Arsonist, is Tadini’s first glimpse of his much anticipated album. With heavy riffs, catchy melodies and roaring vocals, The Arsonist is an anthem about change. It sets the tone for the upcoming record and is sure to be only the beginning.

Listen to The Arsonist here >>> lucastadini.com

