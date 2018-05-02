T.J. Martell To Present ‘3rd Annual Downtown Derby Bed Race’

T.J. Martell’s Bed Race

The T.J. MARTELL FOUNDATION’s YOUNG PROFESSIONALS ADVISORY COUNCIL (YPAC) will present its third annual “DOWNTOWN DERBY BED RACE” on SATURDAY, MAY 5th in NASHVILLE. Local companies such as 117 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, CAA, WARNER MUSIC GROUP, and several others will compete by building and decorating their own beds to race up 5th Avenue to Bridgestone Plaza in support of cancer research.

For more information on how to donate to a team or get involved, click here.