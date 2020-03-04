T. Graham Brown’s Live Wire On SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 Continues Wednesday, March 4th at 10/9c

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country, Channel 58 will debut a new episode for March, starting Wednesday, March 4th at 10/9c, featuring an interview with country music hitmaker Randy Owen. LIVE WIRE is a one hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown’s closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

“LIVE WIRE continues with one of our best lineups ever!” said T. Graham Brown. “I’ll be talking to my good buddy Randy Owen about his favorite live music and playing some Alabama tunes that were recorded at the Ryman in Nashville!”

With continued airings throughout March, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Asleep At The Wheel, Earl Thomas Conley, Don Williams, Michael Martin Murphey, T. Graham Brown, and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and Alabama along with an interview with Country Music Hall of Fame member, Randy Owen. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars!

Additional airings in March include:

Thursday, March 5th @ 1am and 3pm ET

Sunday, March 8th @ 11am ET

Tuesday, March 10th @ 12am and 11pm ET

Thursday, March 12th @ 3am ET

Monday, March 23rd @ 12pm ET

T. Graham Brown on Tour:

MAR 07 Mill Town Music Hall / Bremen, Ga.

MAR 11 Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

MAR 13 Brass Hall / Marble Falls, Texas

MAR 20 Williams Auditorium / Henderson, Tenn.

MAR 25 Larry’s Country Diner / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 26 Kentucky Exposition Center (Private) / Louisville, Ky.

MAR 27 Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint / Louisville, Ky.

APR 04 Lincoln Theatre / Marion, Va.

APR 10 The Listening Room / Port Clinton, Ohio

APR 25 Theatre Dublin / Dublin, Ga.

MAY 02 Union County Opry / Maynardville, Tenn.

MAY 09 The Orpheum Theatre / Galesburg, Ill.

JUN 13 Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts / Franklin, N.C.

JUN 27 Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

JUL 17 Franklin County Convention Center / Hampton, Iowa

AUG 06 Bell Buckle Banquet Hall / Bell Buckle, Tenn.

AUG 08 Kentucky Opry / Benton, Ky.

AUG 18 Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

AUG 22 Ceraland Park / Columbus, Ind.

AUG 29 Williams Center for the Arts / Oelwein, Iowa

SEP 04 Hats Off to the 90’s / Chillicothe, Ohio (with Wade Hayes and Bryan White)

SEP 20 Truman Lake Opry / Tightwad, Mo.

SEP 24 Earle Theatre / Mount Airy, N.C.

SEP 25 Earle Theatre / Mount Airy, N.C.

OCT 02 Nashville County Arts Council / Nashville, N.C.

OCT 03 Liberty Showcase Theatre / Liberty, N.C.

OCT 16 Charles Wadsworth Auditorium / Newnan, Ga.

Remembering Hee Haw 2020 Tour:

MAR 14 The New Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

MAR 15 Track 5 / Catoosa, Okla.

MAR 19 Bama Slam Saloon / New Brockton, Ala.

MAY 10 Reif Center Grand / Rapids, Minn.

MAY 15 The Birchmere / Alexandria, Va.

MAY 16 OBX Bluegrass Island Festival Manteo, N.C.

MAY 17 The Maryland Theatre / Hagerstown, Md.

NOV 05 Paramount Center for the Arts / St. Cloud, Minn.

NOV 12 McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center / Wautoma, Wisc.

NOV 13 Monroe Arts Center / Monroe, Wisc.

NOV 14 Washington High School Auditorium / Washington, Ind.

NOV 15 LuCille Tack Center for the Arts / Spencer, Wisc.

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number one hits in country, gospel and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots.

In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune and more. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as “Larry’s Country Diner” and “Country’s Family Reunion.” Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit www.tgrahambrown.com.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.