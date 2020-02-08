T. Graham Brown’s Live Wire On SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 Continues In February

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes for February, starting Wednesday, February 5th at 10/9c, featuring an interview with country music hitmakers The Bellamy Brothers. LIVE WIRE is a one hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown’s closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

“Won’t you be my Valentine? Tune into “LIVE WIRE” throughout February as I play LIVE cuts from some of my closest friends,” said Brown. “You never know what will happen, but know it will be FUN. Join me as we go from concert to concert on LIVE WIRE!”

With continued airings throughout February, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Diamond Rio, Clint Black, T. Graham Brown, America, The Judds, along with an interview and live cuts with The Bellamy Brothers. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars!

LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

How subscribers can listen:

Additional airings in February include:

Thursday, Feb 6 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, Feb 9 @ 12 am and 11 am ET

Tuesday, Feb 11 @ 11 pm ET

Thursday, Feb 13 at 3 am ET

Monday, Feb 24 at 12 pm ET

T. Graham Brown on Tour:

FEB 05 Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

FEB 29 Texan Theater / Greenville, Texas

MAR 07 Mill Town Music Hall / Bremen, Ga.

MAR 11 Main Street Crossing Tomball, Texas

MAR 26 Kentucky Exposition Center (Private) / Louisville, Ky.

MAY 02 Union County Opry / Maynardville, Tenn.

JUN 13 Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts / Franklin, N.C.

AUG 06 Bell Buckle Banquet Hall / Bell Buckle, Tenn.

AUG 08 Kentucky Opry / Benton, Ky.

AUG 18 Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

SEP 04 Hats Off to the 90’s / Chillicothe, Ohio (with Wade Hayes and Bryan White)

OCT 03 Liberty Showcase Theatre / Liberty, N.C.

Remembering Hee Haw 2020 Tour:

MAR 14 The New Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

MAR 15 Track 5 – (Private) / Catoosa, Okla.

MAR 19 Bama Slam Saloon / New Brockton, Ala.

MAY 10 Reif Center Grand / Rapids, Minn.

MAY 15 The Birchmere / Alexandria, Va.

MAY 16 OBX Bluegrass Island Festival Manteo, N.C.

MAY 17 The Maryland Theatre / Hagerstown, Md.

NOV 05 Paramount Center for the Arts / St. Cloud, Minn.

NOV 12 McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center / Wautoma, Wisc.

NOV 13 Monroe Arts Center / Monroe, Wisc.

NOV 14 Washington High School Auditorium / Washington, Ind.

NOV 15 LuCille Tack Center for the Arts / Spencer, Wis.

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number one hits in country, gospel and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots.

In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune and more. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit tgrahambrown.com.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.