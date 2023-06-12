T. Graham Brown Welcomes Vince Gill As His Guest For June’s LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime Country

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes starting Wednesday, June 7 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Vince Gill. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown’s closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

“It’s summertime, friends and I am so excited to share the hottest live cuts from some of my favorite artists and closest friends,” shares Brown. ”It was great catching up with my pal, Vince Gill. We go back a lot of years and when we get to talking, you never know what will be said. Just know, it’s fun! Stay cool and I hope to see you on the road soon!”

With continued airings throughout June, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Ricky Skaggs, Janie Fricke, Tracy Byrd, The Eagles, T. Graham Brown, and Phil Vassar, along with an interview and live cuts from Vince Gill. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

T. Graham Brown just signed with Third Coast Talent as exclusive booking representation and is currently celebrating the 35th anniversary of his #1 hit, “Darlene.” As one of his most requested songs, “Darlene” was released in May 1988. Written by Mike Geiger, Woody Mullis, and Ricky Ray Rector and produced by Ron Chancey, “Darlene” was released as the first single from his album, ‘Come As You Were.’ The song was Brown’s third #1 and spent a total of fourteen weeks on the country charts.

After a recent performance at the North American Country Music Association International’s annual event in Pigeon Forge, T. Graham Brown was presented with NACMAI’s LEGEND Award and was then surprised by Ken Reynolds, President of the Kentucky Country Music Association, with the first-ever Kentucky Country Music Association’s Humanitarian Award for Brown’s hard work and fundraising efforts for the 2022 flood victims of Eastern Kentucky, along with a framed letter from the Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear. Also during the event, a display case was designed with a special jacket and other personal items, which were included as a way to commemorate Brown’s four-decade-long career in country music and a place for fans to appreciate some of his most memorable moments and achievements.

Additional airings in June include:

Tuesday, June 13 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, June 15 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, June 24 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, June 25 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, June 26 @ 12 pm ET

Graham Brown’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

JUN 16 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center / Shipshewana, Ind.

JUN 17 – Ritz Theater / Muscle Shoals, Ala.

AUG 02 – Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa / Catoosa, Okla. (with Doug Stone)

AUG 03 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

AUG 05 – Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla. (with T.G. Sheppard, Janie Fricke, Moe Bandy, and Jeannie Seely)

AUG 12 – Camping World Pavilion / Marion, N.C.

AUG 18 – Southern Rhythm Venue & Entertainment / Denham Springs, La.

AUG 19 – Pioneer Days / New Boston, Texas

AUG 21 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

AUG 26 – Gueydan Duck Festival / Gueydan, La.

SEP 01 – Texan Theater / Cleveland, Texas

SEP 02 – Neon Moon Restaurant and Social Club / Yantis, Texas

SEP 08 – McLeansboro Fall Festival / McLeansboro, Ill.

SEP 13 – Taylor County West Texas Fair & Rodeo / Abilene, Texas

SEP 14 – Pines Theater / Lufkin, Texas

SEP 16 – Memorial City Hall Performance Center / Marshall, Texas

SEP 21 – Hancock County Arena / Kiln, Miss.

OCT 07 – Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo / Waco, Texas (with Trace Adkins)

OCT 21 – Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo / Bryan, Texas (with Doug Stone)

NOV 03 – Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visittgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s, and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots. In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of LIVE WIRE with T. Graham Brown airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album, Bare Bones. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit tgrahambrown.com.

