T. Graham Brown Welcomes Mark Collie As His Guest For March’s Live Wire On SiriusXM Prime Country Channel 58 Starting Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes starting Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Mark Collie. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown’s closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

“It’s springtime once again and the flowers are blooming and the days are getting longer,” smiles T. Graham Brown. “So turn up Prime Country Channel 58, enjoy the sunshine, and some Live Wire like never before. It’s gonna be a good one!”

With continued airings throughout March, the show will feature live cuts from artists including The Doobie Brothers, Trisha Yearwood, Dwight Yoakam, The Bellamy Brothers, and The Mavericks along with an interview and live cuts from Mark Collie. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

How subscribers can listen:

Additional airings in March include:

Saturday, March 18 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, March 19 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, March 20 @ 12 pm ET

T. Graham Brown’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAR 09 – Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 12 – Country Gold Tour / Plant City, Fla.

MAR 18 – Country Tonight Theatre / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

MAR 19 – First Baptist Church / Killen Ala. (With Bryan White, Chris Golden, and more)

MAR 31 – Nashville Roadhouse Theater / Branson, Mo.

APR 01 – Nashville Roadhouse Theater / Branson, Mo.

APR 16 – John Daly Golf Tournament / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 17 – John Daly Golf Tournament / Nashville, Tenn.

APR 23 – Chuck’s Tavern / Minor Hill, Tenn.

APR 29 – Orange Blossom Opry / Weirsdale, Fla.

MAY 04 – Ritz Theater / Muscle Shoals, Ala.

MAY 05 – Jettie Baker Center / Clintwood, Va.

MAY 06 – Ocean Drive Beach Music Festival / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

MAY 07 – Capitol Theater / Lebanon, Tenn.

MAY 11 – Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts / Victoria, Texas

MAY 12 – Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Texas

MAY 13 – The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre / Brenham, Texas

MAY 27 – Coalfest / Brilliant, Ala.

JUN 16 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center / Shipshewana, Ind.

JUN 17 – Ritz Theater / Muscle Shoals, Ala.

JUL 27 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

AUG 05 – Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla. (with T.G. Sheppard, Janie Fricke, Moe Bandy, and Jeannie Seely)

AUG 12 – Camping World Pavilion / Marion, N.C.

AUG 19 – Pioneer Days / New Boston, Texas

AUG 21 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

SEP 01 – Texan Theater / Cleveland, Texas

SEP 02 – Neon Moon Restaurant and Social Club / Yantis, Texas

SEP 21 – Hancock County Arena / Kiln, Miss.

OCT 21 – Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo / Bryan, Texas

NOV 03 – Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com.

