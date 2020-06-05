T. Graham Brown Welcomes Larry Gatlin As His Guest On June’s Live Wire On SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes for June, starting this week at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Larry Gatlin. LIVE WIRE is a one hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown’s closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

“I hope you will join us for June’s edition of Live Wire on SiriusXM Prime Country Channel 58” says T. Graham Brown. “The weather is getting hot and so is the music. We’ve got some classic cuts from Merle, Johnny, Seger and more including an interview with the legendary, Larry Gatlin. Come join the party, cause it’s gonna be great!”

With continued airings throughout June, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Merle Haggard, Jeff Carson, Johnny Cash, Bob Seger, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, along with an interview with Larry Gatlin and live cuts from Larry Gatlin & The Gatlin Brothers. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

Additional airings in June include:

Thursday, June 4 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, June 7 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, June 9 @ 12am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, June 11 @ 3 am ET

Monday, June 22 @ 12 pm ET

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number one hits in country, gospel and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots. In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune and more. In 2019, Brown launched his Live Wire show on SiriusXM, airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. Time Life partnered with T. Graham in 2020 to reissue four of his classic albums in June, with plans to release a new album in the fall. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit tgrahambrown.com.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

# # #