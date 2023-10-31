T. Graham Brown Welcomes Joe Stampley As His Guest For LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime Country Channel 58

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes starting Wednesday, November 1 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with CMA and ACM winner, Joe Stampley. Stampley’s career, which has spanned seven decades, includes the release of over twenty albums and a catalog of more than sixty singles including “Soul Song,” I’m Still Loving You,” Take Me Home To Somewhere,” “Penny,” “Roll On Big Mama,” “Dear Woman, “All These Things,” “Do You Ever Fool Around,” and “Just Good Ol’ Boys” and “Hey Joe (Hey Moe)” with Moe Bandy!

LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown’s closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

“This is my favorite time of year, with leaves changing colors, cooler temperatures, and being thankful for all the blessings God’s granted us throughout the year,” says Brown. “I am thankful for each and every one of you who have supported my music and career. This month’s LIVE WIRE features an exclusive interview with my good buddy, Joe Stampley. Be sure to tune in because it’s gonna be a blast!”

With continued airings throughout November, the show will feature live cuts from artists including The Highwaymen, Collin Raye, Kathy Mattea, Asleep At The Wheel, and Tom Petty, along with an interview and live cuts from Joe Stampley. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

Additional airings in November include:

Wednesday, November 01 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, November 02 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, November 05 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, November 07 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, November 09 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, November 17 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, November 18 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, November 19 @ 12 pm ET

T. Graham Brown’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

NOV 03 – Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

NOV 04 – Private Event / Independence, Ohio

NOV 14 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

NOV 15 – Main Street Steak House / Danbury, Texas

2024:

JAN 12 – Williams Auditorium / Henderson, Tenn. (With Jeff Bates)

JAN 13 – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mount Vernon, Ky. (with T.G. Sheppard)

JAN 20 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 21 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 22 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 23 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 24 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 25 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 26 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 27 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 16 – Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

FEB 17 – Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

APR 13 – Scotty’s Saloon / Richmond, Texas (with T.G. Sheppard)

JUN 29 – Lincoln Jamboree / Hodgenville, Ky.

JUL 04 – Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga. (with T.G. Sheppard)

JUL 13 – Iconic Fest / Brainerd, Minn.

AUG 17 – Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with T.G. Sheppard)

OCT 05 – Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s, and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots. In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of LIVE WIRE with T. Graham Brown airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album, Bare Bones. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit tgrahambrown.com.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S. and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to siriusxm.com.