T. Graham Brown Welcomes Jimmy Fortune As His Guest For August’s LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes starting Wednesday, August 2 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Jimmy Fortune. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown’s closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

“It doesn’t get any hotter than the dog days of summer, except when you tune into LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country,” shares Brown. “I’ve got some great live tracks and some stories to accompany them! My pal, Jimmy Fortune, and I also had a great visit and can’t wait for you to hear it.”

With continued airings throughout August, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Moe Bandy, Gary Morris, Lynn Anderson, Merle Haggard, T. Graham Brown, and Bachman Turner Overdrive, along with an interview and live cuts from Jimmy Fortune. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

T. Graham Brown was the featured artist this weekend on Huckabee, celebrating the 35th anniversary of his #1 hit, “Darlene” and also performing “Wine Into Water.” As one of his most requested songs, “Darlene” was released in May 1988. Written by Mike Geiger, Woody Mullis, and Ricky Ray Rector and produced by Ron Chancey, “Darlene” was released as the first single from his album, ‘Come As You Were.’ The song was Brown’s third #1 and spent a total of fourteen weeks on the country charts.

AUG 05 – Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla. (with T.G. Sheppard, Janie Fricke, Moe Bandy, and Jeannie Seely)

AUG 12 – Camping World Pavilion / Marion, N.C.

AUG 18 – Southern Rhythm Venue & Entertainment / Denham Springs, La.

AUG 19 – Pioneer Days / New Boston, Texas

AUG 21 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

AUG 26 – Gueydan Duck Festival / Gueydan, La.

SEP 01 – Texan Theater / Cleveland, Texas

SEP 02 – Neon Moon Restaurant and Social Club / Yantis, Texas

SEP 08 – McLeansboro Fall Festival / McLeansboro, Ill.

SEP 10 – Finley Fest at Brewer Nation / West Point, Ky.

SEP 13 – Taylor County West Texas Fair & Rodeo / Abilene, Texas

SEP 14 – Pines Theater / Lufkin, Texas

SEP 15 – Pope County Fair / Russellville, Ark.

SEP 16 – Memorial City Hall Performance Center / Marshall, Texas

SEP 21 – Hancock County Arena / Kiln, Miss.

SEP 23 – Truman Lake Opry / Clinton, Mo.

OCT 05 – Bastrop Convention Center / Bastrop, Texas

OCT 07 – Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo / Waco, Texas (with Trace Adkins)

OCT 21 – Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo / Bryan, Texas (with Doug Stone)

NOV 03 – Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

NOV 14 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

DEC 15 – B.B. Comer Auditorium / Sylacauga, Ala.

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s, and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots. In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of LIVE WIRE with T. Graham Brown airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album, Bare Bones. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S. and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to siriusxm.com.

