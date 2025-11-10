T. Graham Brown Welcomes Grand Ole Opry Member Gene Watson to LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime Country Channel 58

GRAMMY®-nominated, CMA and EMMY Award-winner, and Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown returns with the new episode of LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country (Channel 58), starting Wednesday, November 5th at 10/9c PM. This episode of LIVE WIRE features a special interview with Grand Ole Opry member Gene Watson. Known for his rich, emotional voice and decades in country music, Watson has charted over 60 singles, including hits like “Farewell Party,” “Love in the Hot Afternoon,” and “Should I Come Home (Or Should I Go Crazy).” LIVE WIRE gives fans a chance to hear the stories behind the music from some of country’s most beloved artists.

“Wow, it’s crazy how fast this year is flying by! So many of y’all tell me at our shows how much you love “Live Wire”, I’m truly THANKFUL for each and every one of you!! Spread the word, tell your neighbors and friends to go to Prime Country, Channel 58, and spend some fun radio time with me!” — T. Graham Brown

Airing throughout November, the show will feature live performances from legendary artists, including T.G. Sheppard, Restless Heart, Johnny Lee, T. Graham Brown, and Sheryl Crow, as well as an exclusive interview with Gene Watson. Tune in for rare live recordings and untold stories from some of your favorite stars. LIVE WIRE is also available anytime on-demand through the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW for listeners with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Brown is currently celebrating 40 years since the release of his breakthrough single, “I Tell It Like It Used To Be,” which first hit the airwaves on October 19, 1985. The song, written by Ron Hellard, Michael Garvin, and Bucky Jones, became the title track of his debut album on Capitol Records.

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas

Adding to his acting credits, Brown is excited to appear in the upcoming film ‘A Grand Ole Opry Christmas,’ premiering Friday, November 29 at 8/7c on The Hallmark Channel and streaming the next day on Hallmark+. The movie stars Kristoffer Polaha, James Denton, Nikki DeLoach, Sharon Lawrence, and Brad Paisley, and also features appearances by Bill Anderson, Megan Moroney, Pam Tillis, Rhett Akins, WSM’s Kelly Sutton, and more. The actors and music were featured on the Grand Ole Opry to promote the upcoming holiday film with special guests including Ashley Williams, Lacey Chabert & Andrew Walker.

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers, and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

Additional airings in November include:

Tuesday, November 18 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, November 20 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, November 22 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, November 23 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, November 24 @ 12 pm ET

T. Graham Brown’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

NOV 22 – The Boot Barn / Gainesville, Ga.

NOV 23 – Montgomery Performing Arts Center / Montgomery, Ala.

DEC 14 – The Carson Center / Paducah, Ky.

APR 30 – The Little Roy and Lizzy Music Fest / Lincolnton, Ga.

MAY 09 – The Amish Country Theater / Berlin, Ohio

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar, visit tgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

Grand Ole Opry member T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s, and many others, including the highly successful Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots that ran for four years. In early 2015, Brown released his Grammy-nominated album, ‘Forever Changed,’ which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of LIVE WIRE with T. Graham Brown, airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. His latest album, ‘From Memphis To Muscle Shoals’, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Blues Album Chart and the Top 10 on the iTunes Country Top Albums Chart. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Country’s Family Reunion, The Dailey & Vincent Show, The Malpass Brothers Show, Larry’s Country Diner, and the EMMY Award-winning concert, ‘Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones’ on PBS. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S. and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora reach more than 100 million people monthly with their audio products. SiriusXM, through SiriusXM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and consumers directly through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to siriusxm.com.