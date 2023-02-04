T. Graham Brown Welcomes Gene Watson As His Guest For February’s Live Wire On SiriusXM Prime Country Channel 58 Starting Wednesday, February 1 at 10/9c

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel 58 will debut new episodes starting Wednesday, February 1 at 10/9c PM, featuring an interview with Gene Watson. LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown’s closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

“Love is in the air this February on LIVE WIRE and even if you haven’t gotten hit by Cupid’s arrow, you still have me!” shares Brown. “I’ll be spinning some of my favorite live cuts from throughout the years as well as sitting down with my buddy, Gene Watson. You won’t want to miss this!”

With continued airings throughout February, the show will feature live cuts from artists including T.G. Sheppard, Restless Heart, Johnny Lee, T. Graham Brown, and Sheryl Crow along with an interview and live cuts from Gene Watson. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

Additional airings in February include:

Tuesday, February 7 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, February 9 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, February 18 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, February 19 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, February 20 @ 12 pm ET

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s, and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots. In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of Live Wire with T. Graham Brown airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album, Bare Bones. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit tgrahambrown.com.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S. and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to siriusxm.com.