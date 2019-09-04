T. Graham Brown set to guest host LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM Prime Country Channel 58, Premiering Wednesday, September 4th at 10/9c

PHOTO CAPTION:

SiriusXM Sr. Director of Programming J.R. Schumann, T. Graham Brown, SiriusXM Host Storme Warren, Josh Bleidt (manager, T. Graham Brown & Storme Warren)

Country hitmaker T. Graham Brown is set to guest host SiriusXM’s new show LIVE WIRE, premiering Wednesday, September 4th at 10/9c on Prime Country, Channel 58. LIVE WIRE is a one hour show that will showcase live cuts & interviews with some of his closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories and candid moments about life on the road. With continued airings throughout September the show will feature live cuts from artists including The Highwaymen, Merle Haggard, and Ricky Skaggs plus interviews and live cuts from Lorrie Morgan and Gene Watson. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars!

“I’m honored to have been chosen to share stories from decades on the road with a who’s-who of ‘Prime Country’ royalty as the channel’s guest host,” says T. Graham Brown. “LIVE WIRE has been a concept of mine for years. I have enjoyed watching my peers and heroes perform in live settings and wanted to share that experience with everyone listening. Let’s go live, y’all!”

Additional airings in September include:

Thursday, September 5th at 3pm ET / 2pm CT

Saturday, September 7th at 11pm CT

Sunday, September 8th at 12am ET

Sunday, September 8th at 11am ET / 10am CT

Tuesday, September 17th at 11pm ET / 10pm CT

Thursday, September 19th at 3am ET / 2am CT

Monday, September 23rd at NOON ET / 11am CT

T. Graham Brown on Tour:

SEP 09 – Clay County Fair / Spencer, Iowa

SEP 12 – Cinder Winery / Garden City, Idaho

SEP 14 & 15 – Gold Rush Classic / Rancho Murieta, Calif.

SEP 21 – SweetPea’s Table and Event Center / Olive Branch, Miss.

SEP 27 – Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla.

SEP 28 – Choices Saloon and Concert Hall / Branson, Mo.

OCT 12 – Goats, Music & More Festival at Rock Creek Park / Lewisburg, Tenn.

OCT 19 – PRIVATE / Pine Mountain, Ga.

OCT 24 – Courtyard Marriott / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

NOV 09 – Wellington Ritz Theatre Inc. / Wellington, Texas

NOV 14 – Pool Do’s / Morgan City, La.

NOV 29 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

DEC 08 – Wittmann Assembly of God / Wittmann, Ariz.

JAN 23 – The Palms RV Resort / Yuma, Ariz.

JAN 26 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 27 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 28 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 29 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 30 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 31 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 01 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 02 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MAR 07 – Mill Town Music Hall / Bremen, Ga.

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number one hits in country, gospel and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots.

In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune and more. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as “Larry’s Country Diner” and “Country’s Family Reunion.” Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit www.tgrahambrown.com.

# # #