T. Graham Brown Releases Christmas Single “Santa’s Got His Baby Something Good”

CMA Award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter T. Graham Brown unveils his latest musical gift for the holiday season with the release of “Santa’s Got His Baby Something Good.” Timed perfectly for the festive celebrations, this Christmas single promises a soulful and distinctive experience that only Brown can deliver. Airing exclusively on SiriusXM throughout December, the track is a seamless fusion of old-school blues and a subtle hint of rock and roll, showcasing Brown’s genre-defying musical prowess. With lyrics like “It’s gold and shiny, tied with a bow” and “I am so excited – I’ve got to spread some Ho-Ho-Ho,” the song exudes infectious enthusiasm, ensuring that every listener is immersed in the joyful holiday spirit. T. Graham Brown’s latest release is a musical celebration that adds a unique and spirited flavor to the seasonal festivities, making it a must-listen for those seeking the perfect soundtrack for the most wonderful time of the year.

To purchase/stream: lnkfi.re/TGBChristmas

“I have always been a Christmas guy,” expresses Brown. “I have even been known to dress up like the jolly ole feller we all know and love….in case you can’t tell by the photo! This is a very special time of year – sometimes it’s hard for those of us who have lost someone, but having those cherished memories makes it easier. I lost my own sweet momma this year and although I miss her more than anything, I am so happy to have had the memories. So, here’s to Jesus’ birthday, memories of momma, and a new single for you to enjoy!”

Starting Wednesday, December 6 at 10/9c, country hit-maker T. Graham Brown will host another exciting month of live cuts with some of his closest friends and heroes on the new episodes of LIVE WIRE on Sirius XM’S Prime Country Channel 58 for a special Live Wire: The Songs of Christmas. Make sure to tune into December’s episodes for some of Christmas’ greatest classics and some holiday memories never shared before.

LIVE WIRE is a one-hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown’s closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.

With continued airings throughout December, the show will feature live cuts from artists including Exile, The Bellamy Brothers, Tanya Tucker, T.G. Sheppard, T. Graham Brown, John Michael Montgomery, Mark Wills, Collin Raye, and Johnny Lee, along with Christmas memories featuring Jimmy Fortune, Vince Gill, Deana Carter, Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad, Moe Bandy, Mark Collie, and Joe Stampley. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars! LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on the go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

Additional airings in December include:

Wednesday, December 06 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, December 07 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, December 10 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, December 12 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, December 14 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, December 23 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, December 24 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, December 25 @ 12 pm ET

T. Graham Brown’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

DEC 11 – Christmas 4 Kids / Hendersonville, Tenn.

JAN 06 – Boot Barn Hall / Gainesville, Ga.

JAN 12 – Williams Auditorium / Henderson, Tenn. (With Jeff Bates)

JAN 13 – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Mount Vernon, Ky. (with T.G. Sheppard)

JAN 20 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 21 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 22 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 23 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 24 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 25 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 26 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 27 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 16 – Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

FEB 17 – Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

APR 13 – Scotty’s Saloon / Richmond, Texas (with T.G. Sheppard)

APR 27 – The Kentucky Opry / Benton, Ky.

JUN 29 – Lincoln Jamboree / Hodgenville, Ky.

JUL 04 – Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga. (with T.G. Sheppard)

JUL 13 – Iconic Fest / Brainerd, Minn.

AUG 06 – Nashville North U.S.A. / Fall Creek, Wis.

AUG 17 – Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with T.G. Sheppard)

OCT 05 – Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas (with Jeannie Seely, Janie Fricke, T.G. Sheppard, Moe Bandy, and Moore & Moore)

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s, and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots. In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2019, Brown became part of the SiriusXM family as host of LIVE WIRE with T. Graham Brown airing monthly on Prime Country Channel 58. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album, Bare Bones. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as Larry’s Country Diner and Country’s Family Reunion. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit tgrahambrown.com.

About SiriusXM:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S. and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers and directly to consumers through aftermarket devices. For more about SiriusXM, please go to siriusxm.com.