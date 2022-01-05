T. Graham Brown Host of ‘Live Wire’ Welcomes Doug Stone as Special Guest on SiriusXM’s Prime Country Channel Wed, January 5 at 10/9c

Starting Wednesday, January 5 at 10/9c, country hit-maker T. Graham Brown is kicking off the new year with another exciting month of live cuts with some of his closest friends and heroes on the new episodes of LIVE WIRE on Sirius XM’S Prime Country Channel 58. Tune into January’s episodes for special stories and memories recorded live at SiriusXM’s Music City Theater in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It may be cold outside, but we will be heating up the airwaves on Live Wire with some of the best live tracks music has to offer,” shares Brown. “I hope you will join in on the fun throughout January and also check out the interview with my good buddy, Doug Stone!”

January is filled with continued airings including live cuts from your favorite country artists and bands including The Highwaymen, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard, Larry, Steve, and Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Alan Jackson, and The Doobie Brothers. LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Additional airings in January include:

Thursday, January 6 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, January 9 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, January 11 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, January 13 @ 3 am ET

Monday, January 24 @ 12 pm ET

How subscribers can listen:

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to siriusxm.com/streaming to learn more.

T. Graham Brown Upcoming Tour Dates:

JAN 09 – RP Funding Center / Lakeland, Fla.

JAN 14 – The Park Theater / McMinnville, Tenn.

JAN 15 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 28 – Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas / Wetumpka, Ala.

JAN 29 – Flying E Ranch / Wickenburg, Ariz.

FEB 04 – Reidsville Showcase Theater / Reidsville, N.C.

FEB 05 – Liberty Showcase Inc. / Liberty N.C.

FEB 09 – Lafayette’s Music Row / Memphis, Tenn.

FEB 10 – Americanaville / West Livingston, Texas

FEB 19 – Kentucky Opry Theatre / Benton, Ky.

FEB 24 – Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

FEB 25 – Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

FEB 26 – Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

MAR 15 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

MAR 16 – Momma’s at Sengelmann Hall / Schulenburg, Texas

MAR 17 – Alma’s Courthouse Whistle Stop / Livingston, Texas

MAR 19 – Windstone Entertainment Center / Jefferson, Mo.

APR 22 – Stomp Barn Ranch / Gainesville, Fla.

MAY 13 – 2920 Roadhouse / Hockley, Texas

MAY 14 – The Oaks Event Center / Vidor, Texas

MAY 22 – Maryland Theatre Box Office / Hagerstown, Md.

MAY 27 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

OCT 08 – McComb/ Bruchs Performing Arts Center / Wautoma, Wis.

OCT 09 – Rollie’s / Sauk Rapids, Minn.

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com.

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown is a CMA award winner and currently hosts Live Wire on SiriusXM’s Prime Country on a monthly basis. He has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number one hits in country, gospel, and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s, and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots. In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, and more. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album Bare Bones. T. Graham Brown still actively tours and is sponsored by Hillbilly Iced Tea and Lemonade and makes multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit tgrahambrown.com.